Boater Recovered on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.--- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a boating incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6. Jimmy C. Franks, a 72-year-old resident of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake.

TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks searched for the missing boater on Thursday. The search resumed Friday morning, and the body of Mr. Franks was recovered. This is the second fatal boating incident in Tennessee this year. Mr. Franks was not wearing a lifejacket.

---TWRA---