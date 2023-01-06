Local Law Firm Hosts Holiday Party for Cuyahoga County Youth with Browns Player

Tittle & Perlmuter Partners with Running Back Jerome Ford to Host a Holiday Party in Cleveland for Children Being Raised by Single Parents & Extended Family

Our firm believes strongly in giving back to our community and we hope this holiday season was one to remember for everyone involved!” — Allen Tittle

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tittle & Perlmuter partnered with Jerome Ford from the Cleveland Browns and the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services to invite twenty-five (25) kids that are being raised by single parents or extended family, to enjoy the holidays and come together in spirit. The event took place from 6 PM until 8 PM at Tittle & Perlmuter at 4106 Bridge Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44113. The event included various foods from local restaurants, gifts for the children, face painting, and more. (Note: THIS EVENT WAS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC)Ford attended Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, before committing to the University of Alabama to play college football. After two years, Ford transferred to the University of Cincinnati where he took on the starting role in 2021, totaling over 1,500 total yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games played. He was selected 156th overall, in the fifth round, by the Cleveland Browns. Ford has always been passionate about helping the communities in which he lived. Now with a new team, and living in a new city, he wants to make sure he’s using his platform to better the community. He states, “It’s such a privilege and an honor to be able to assist these single parents and their families because I know what it’s like to grow up in a single-parent home. Watching my mother work multiple jobs to provide me with the opportunities that I’ve been afforded meant so much. Events like this were so helpful to my family as my mom was navigating single motherhood, so I wanted to pay it forward."Allen Tittle from the Tittle Law Firm emphasized, “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jerome Ford and Cuyahoga County Children & Family Services. Our firm believes strongly in giving back to our community and we hope this holiday season was one to remember for everyone involved!”About The Event Partners + Sponsors:Tittle & Perlmuter is a Cleveland-based regional law firm that focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, and wage & hour litigation. With offices in Cleveland, Elyria, Sandusky, and Chardon, Tittle & Perlmuter has the ability to prosecute injury cases all across northern Ohio, including Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, and Summit Counties, and the cities of Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Olmsted, North Royalton, Garfield Heights, Sandusky, Avon Lake, Rocky River, Broadview Heights, Brecksville, Bay Village, and Huron county.The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services works to assure children at risk of abuse and neglect are protected and nurtured within a family and with the support of the community as we strive to end the over-representation of people of color in the child welfare system. Safety, permanency, and well-being are the goals for every child and family we encounter. Employees investigate allegations, assess child safety and risk contributors, and help stabilize families that have been weakened through poverty, illness or crisis. DCFS provides safe and appropriate placement for children in County custody, and helps achieve permanency through reunification, legal custody or adoption.Legacy Philanthropy is an agency assisting professional athletes in their charitable initiatives.

Tittle & Perlmuter and Jerome Ford from the Cleveland Browns adopt families for Christmas!