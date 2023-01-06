Hezter Boi 'The Ox' Promotes Unity In Community With New Song 'Bull City Anthem', Encouraging Love In Durham And Beyond
EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a passion for writing music, Hezter Boi “The Ox” Penned a perfect message for the community. To Love your City!
Having a passion and love for music, Hezter Boi The Ox" lyrics uniquely describe some local favorites: landmarks, schools, leaders, business, and community organizations while featuring the community by throwing up the Bull City Horns creating an energetic positivity symbolizing unity. Hezter Boi “The OX” obsession with music began as a child when he travelled in a car with his father. Throughout their journey, they would sing different songs together, primarily old classics and gospel music. On January 1, 2023 at 12AM. Hezter Boi release his video and song “BULL CITY ANTHEM” featuring ChoppaBoi3 available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ukmibZfZTb8
Download song on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/bull-city-anthem-single/1643085605
Over the years, Hezter Boi has enhanced his music skills and is committed to motivating people and bringing hope to their lives through his music. Hezter Boi “The OX” wrote his first-ever song in 1995, the same year he started a gospel choir with his friend Mario Davis. Within a short time, he started his own singing telegram company called "Telegrams 4 U". Through this start-up, Hezter brought smiles to hundreds of faces and created magical moments that will last a lifetime.
Hezter says, "There's no place like home!" Music has always been my passion, and I shared my gift of singing in the Durham Community for decades in many different ways: churches, schools, businesses, organizations, and Singing Telegrams 4 you, LLC. My goal has always been to inspire and encourage people through my songs. This new HOMETOWN song, "BULL CITY ANTHEM", is all about our community unifying and singing a song that touches hearts in Durham so the world can see we stand together as a community, that we" LOVE OUR CITY, THE BULL CITY!"
Despite the setbacks and struggles, Hezter Boi never gave up on his dreams of inspiring people through music, He diligently contributes his gift to the community by motivating them to live better and more peaceful life. Through his experiences, Hezter Boi strives to advise people to never give up on their dreams and work hard towards achieving their goals.
For more information about the artist, click on his YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@hezterboi1681.
Hezter Boi
Hezterboi@gmail.com
Hezter Boi
BULL CITY ANTHEM