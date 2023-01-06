RSIPF commend people in Western Province

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers in Western Province commend people in Western Province for good behaviour and support shown during the police operation throughout the festive season.

RSIPF Provincial Police Commander (PPC) of Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The recent Police Operation Festive Seasons in Western Province that commences on 23 December 2022, will conclude on 6 January 2023.”

He adds: “The break-in and an Assault incident are the two incidences reported as major incident during the festive season which suspects are currently remanded in Gizo Correctional Centre for further dealings.”

PPC Lenialu says that he is pleased with his officers’ commitments and the support rendered by community members from Marovo to Shortland islands in Western Province, for working together with the police throughout the festive season.

He thank his officers for their dedication to the operation and encourages them to maintain high standards of discipline while carrying out their duties.

PPC Lenialu says, “I appreciate good work done by Crime Prevention Committee (CPC) in assisting police operation and further appeals to general public in Western Province to work together with the police to ensure communities are safe and law and order is maintained for the good of all people throughout this year 2023.”

