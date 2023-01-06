Submit Release
RSIPF outdoor gym funded by Australia

RSIPF officer demonstrate the use of the out door gym

Activities done during the opening ceremony

Blessing of the outdoor gym by the RSIPF chaplain

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) rolled out a pilot outdoor gym program at Tetere Police Station during the opening program last month (December).

This program aims to assist the RSIPF with the provision of gym facilities to support the operational readiness and fitness of RSIPF members.

RAPPP Commander Clinton Smith says, “With established outdoor gym facilities, RAPPP Health and Fitness Instructors now have the opportunity to run more formal and structured exercise sessions. This will hopefully lead to greater participation by RSIPF Tetere members.”

Commander Smith says, “The outdoor gym also supports the development of the RSIPF’s youth and community engagement within the surrounding communities of Tetere.The equipment provides the RSIPF a means to further engage with community groups by using the platform of health and fitness to promote and develop positive relationships.”

RSIPF and SIAF members attended the program undertook light gym session led by RAPPP’s health and fitness instructor during the opening program. .

“Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent Edwin Sevoa says, “The outdoor gym provides a great opportunity for RSIPF officers to stay active and fit.”

Police officer demonstrates how to use one of the outdoor gym facility

