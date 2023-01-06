CES 2023: INFINIQ Demonstrates its Latest Sensor Fusion Annotation and Anonymization Technology Optimized for Autonomous Driving

INFINIQ demonstrated its sensor fusion annotation technology at the CES 2023 with lidar and camera sensors.

INFINIQ is a leading AI data service provider that specializes in autonomous driving. It has an end-to-end data platform called ‘DataStudio' which includes data collection, data anonymization, and data annotation throughout the whole lifecycle of data processing to improve the perception level of autonomous driving.

INFINIQ provides a highly accurate (99.7%), cost-effective, fast, AI-powered automated video & image labeling service that can increase productivity by up to 2 times cutting costs for an AI project.

At the INFINIQ booth of CES, visitors were able to see themselves labelled in real-time. Human behavior was detected and identified using its AI model. This is very crucial for an autonomous vehicle to identify the behavior of people on the street to prevent accidents.

Visitors experienced AI engine built-in anonymization kiosk in real-time. INFINIQ's anonymization solution Wellid can automatically detect and anonymize all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images by blurring or deepfake at a high speed. With over 99.9% accuracy, it can protect personal information in the vast amounts of data collected for autonomous driving, complying with the privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA.

‘MyCrowd' is INFINIQ's very own AI-powered data annotation platform that uses a pre-trained AI model to automatically label many different objects. It increases annotation speed up to 10 times. The platform also provides an AI-powered 3-level data quality control process, checking if labelled data fit customers' requirements guaranteeing a 99.7% high-quality dataset. The platform also can provide a sensor fusion annotation tool where 2D images and 3D point-cloud data are synced and labelled simultaneously and 3D segmentation. The customer dashboard enables for customers to check the entire status of their annotation projects on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

About INFINIQ

INFINIQ is quickly becoming one of the key AI data companies in the world to produce a high-quality dataset for autonomous vehicles. As the trustworthy partner of a global car OEM and Tier 1 companies, INFINIQ has completed over 2,000 projects for more than 110 customers.

