Quectel Demonstrates ASIL Solution for Advanced Automotive Applications at CES 2023

CES - Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global IoT solutions provider, today demonstrates an advanced automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL) solution for the automotive market.

The industry-leading positioning solution will provide optimal precision, availability, and reliability for maintaining absolute in-lane positioning, satisfying level ASIL B and appropriate for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) systems. The design utilizes Quectel's LG69T-AB automotive module and will be compatible with the Trimble software positioning engine, Trimble RTX correction service, the ST Micro ASIL-rated TeseoAPP GNSS chipset, and the Murata SCHA600 ASIL inertial measurement unit (IMU).

"We're excited to demonstrate this advanced ASIL solution. The interoperability of Quectel's leading hardware with Trimble's industry-leading software and service enables us to deliver an advanced positioning solution that will ensure optimal precision, availability, and reliability for all automotive OEM and tier-one manufacturers," added Mark Murray, Vice President Sales – GNSS and Automotive, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

Reducing time to market and saving cost, the integrated positioning solution will remove risk for OEMs and tier one automotive manufacturers, satisfying the requirements for developing ADAS and automated driving solutions. First generation engineering samples are being tested on the road today.

To see the development board and learn more about Quectel's automotive solutions, please visit Quectel at CES 2023, North Hall booth # 10862.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

