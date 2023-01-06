Action Clutch Reshaping the Landscape of the American Automotive Industry for Over 60 Years

Action Clutch is a premier American company specializing in high performance clutch disc kits, flywheels, vehicle fluids, and clutch installation services.

The American automotive scene has come a long way since the first gasoline vehicles were introduced to its market in 1893. One of the most impactful contributors to the USA’s vehicle industry is Action Clutch, the leading provider of vehicle performance clutch kits and services on the continent.

Founded in 1962 in Los Angeles, California, Action Clutch started locally, providing premium quality clutch kits and clutch repair services at highly affordable prices to drivers searching for car rebuilding products and clutch replacement kits. After decades of providing LA natives with its products and services, Action Clutch branched out into the racing industry and began working on hand-manufactured clutch kits for high performance cars.

Today, Action Clutch is the leading provider of performance flywheels, Honda K-series clutches, LS-swap clutch kits, Nissan, Mitsubishi and BMW clutch kits, and other top-of-the-line clutch components for popular high-performance vehicles. From regular maintenance on high performance daily-drive rebuilds to peerless racing clutch applications for drag racing, road racing, drifting, time attack and more, Action Clutch has enabled thousands of American drivers to experience the most comfortable high-performance street driving and reliable, consistent grip for all types of racing applications.

Collaborating with high-profile innovators, forward-thinkers, tuners, and other automotive firms has empowered Action Clutch with the tools and knowledge it needed to reach the next level. From SFI-approved kits to specially-designed products that augment the performance of daily driven street cars, Action Clutch products deliver enhanced performance for virtually any manual transmission sportscar.

Erik Nochez, the CEO of Action Clutch told us that Action Clutch is a customer-centric company that goes above and beyond with its customer service to ensure each client receives the best possible guidance throughout their buying experience:

“We are Action Clutch, and we make performance clutches for daily-driven vehicles all the way to professional competitors. Why does everybody use our product? Because we design and test everything we make to ensure it delivers reliable performance, excellent longevity and the best pedal feel, and support our products with even better customer service,” said Erik.

In addition to providing American drivers with unrivaled clutch kit products and services, Action Clutch constantly strives to educate its customers about its offerings.

Action Clutch was founded to give drivers the means to reliably transfer power from the high-performance engines to the wheels, whether naturally aspirated, turbocharged or supercharged. From daily-driven cars to competition racecars, Action Clutch products aim to take vehicles to the next level:

“At Action Clutch, we build and take time to provide products that will outperform the competition. In doing so, it has allowed us to work alongside innovative tuners and builders to not only be forward-thinking but to build trust and security for our customers. A clutch is an important piece of the puzzle, whether your car is making stock or high power, all components of the clutch are a big factor,” said the company’s spokesperson.

Action Clutch continues to serve American drivers and consumers with premium quality products and is committed to pushing the envelope in the automotive industry even further.

More information about Action Clutch is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Action Clutch

Matt Dennehy

(323) 269-6051

3912 Whittier Blvd

Los Angeles

CA 90023

United States