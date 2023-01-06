EventBookings Added the Most Awaited Features Requested by the Event Organisers

Considering customer feedback, EventBookings have recently relaunched its platform with some most awaited new features. The aim is to offer a more fluid ticketing and registration system with a high level of customisation and flexibility.

The team of EventBookings has been receiving feature update requests from its users on adding more advanced aspects in handling donations, booking and invitations, promotion and management to better meet their needs. And acting on the customer's opinions and suggestions, EventBookings has brought some new features, including donation ticketing, recurring event option, RSVP, waiting list and many others, adding more efficiency to the platform.

Deb Acharjee, CTO of EventBookings, said, "Our platform is already packed with features and tools required to help organisers manage their event's registration and ticketing process. On top of that, the newly added intuitive and customisable features make it easier for our users to win over their attendees as it is on the user experience that we focus on while planning those features out."

Organisers working on raising funds for non-profits often need to compromise their fundraising plans due to the lack of a platform to make a donation request, especially when there is no room for traditional fundraising methods like paper or ballot bidding in silent auctions and raffles or in-person/mail solicitations. Today, online donations have become a frequently used method where donors aren't required to write checks and fill out forms. And EventBookings's newly added 'donation' ticket type offers that flexible approach to collecting donations online for its users.

Then, there come the planners who want to hold recurring events throughout a certain time but find it challenging to set them up. Because planning out the series of the scheduled event depending on their business and attendees in one go is no easy feat. Setting up, managing, rescheduling and publishing a recurring event requires much effort. Luckily, with the recent update, creating recurring events in EventBookings turns easy as it holds the built-in capability to support scheduled events. Utilising the recurring event feature by EventBookings, planners can choose from daily, weekly or monthly intervals while specifying the number of occurrences.

Reaching out to prospective bookers even if all the tickets are sold out is one nice strategy organisers often consider to keep events fully booked. Because it helps them to ensure that their events won't be left with empty spaces, and with EventBookings, activating the waitlist feature, users can now automate the process of capturing waitlist signs up even when there is no space left.

Also, for organisers, it gets harder to plan an event when they are not sure about the number of people to plan for. Hence to ensure availability and streamline the invitation process, it gets important to send RSVPs to the attendees, as it helps them to understand how much food to order or how many seats to arrange. And enabling the new RSVP feature of EventBookings, planners can gather the attendee response straight away while creating digital invitations.

Another series of updates that users of EventBookings would find useful also includes single-step event creation, guest checkout, digital ticket pass, automated email campaign feature and advanced ticketing setting.

Even the excitement doesn't end here! Just keep an eye on EventBookings; there are many big things to come. Please visit https://www.eventbookings.com/ to learn about the new feature updates in detail and check out all the exciting events happening worldwide via EventBookings.

