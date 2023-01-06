CHERRY Announcing Exciting New Keyboard and Mouse Options

KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the launch of two exciting new products for office and home users. The new products include the DW 9500 SLIM combo, bringing together the very popular KW 9100 wireless keyboard and the MW 8C ERGO mouse, and the addition of three new color variations to the popular GENTIX BT mouse. Both offerings are focused on delivering great value and performance while showcasing the style and sophistication users have come to expect from CHERRY.



"Our focus is on delivering the innovative, stylish and easy to use products to our customers in both office and home settings while simultaneously providing unmatched value and quality," said Richard Simone, CEO of Cherry Americas.

The CHERRY DW 9500 SLIM Combination

The new desktop combination partners two of the best sellers from CHERRY's innovative product line in the CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM silver-black wireless keyboard and the CHERRY MW 8C ERGO, a comfortable, precise and ergonomically shaped right-handed mouse. The super slim keyboard incorporates CHERRY SX scissor technology and promises a precise and pleasant typing feel. The integrated metal plate ensures that the keyboard sits securely on the desk and the enclosed magnetic bar allows the keyboard to be placed at a steeper angle.

The ergonomic wireless mouse, with rubberized side panels and a rest for the thumb, is designed for maximum comfort even when working for long periods. The mouse comes with generously sized sliding surfaces allowing users to guide the mouse smoothly over the desk without putting strain on the wrist. In addition to the pleasant handling and ergonomic design, the six-button mouse comes equipped with many technical extras including, a high-precision sensor that works on almost all surfaces, and connection via BT or RF and LEDs that show battery status and mouse resolution. For more information on the CHERRY DW 9500 SLIM Combination, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-dw-9500-slim.html

The CHERRY DW 9500 SLIM combination will be available early 2023 at a recommended retail price of $129.99.

The CHERRY GENTIX BT Mouse Color Version

The CHERRY GENTIX BT mouse is an extension of the very popular GENTIX line, with multi-device Bluetooth capabilities. the CHERRY GENTIX BT is launching three additional color options for customers to choose from – Agave Green, Cherry Blossom and Frosted Silver. The GENTIX BT is ergonomically optimized, has seven buttons, including two thumb keys and comes with a carrying case for on-the-go work. The mouse has multi-device capability, utilizes the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, and leverages the security of AES 128 encryption. The GENTIX BT mouse, perfect for travel, home or the office, will now allow users to make a statement with these bold new color options. For more information on the CHERRY GENTIX BT Color Version, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-gentix-bt.html

The CHERRY GENTIX BT Color Version will launch in the first quarter of 2023 at a recommended retail price of $39.99.

About CHERRY

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in the fields of gaming, e-sports, office, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 550 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherryamericas.com

