Master P., Romeo, E-40, and Surprise Guests Join Rap Snacks for Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary Kick Off
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap Snacks celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with its inaugural DISRUPT Summit, a two-day event that will take place January 11-12, featuring notable Hip Hop icons and top entrepreneurs.
“2023 marks 50 years since Hip Hop came on the scene, disrupting all the norms in music and fashion, taking Black American culture and innovation global.” said James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO. "Rap Snacks is no different. We’re proudly the official snack of Hip Hop, and next week, we’re bringing together the Rap Snacks family, including distributors and partners, and will be joined by some of the best known rap artists and successful entrepreneurs in the industry to set the stage for a breakthrough. We’re leading the conversation around culture, economic empowerment and generational wealth. We’re here to raise the bar. We’re here to Level Up.”
The Summit features “Feed the Soul: A Conversation on Culture, Community, Family, and Creating Wealth,” an exclusive conversation on innovative ways to achieve economic growth and build strong intergenerational relationships. Panelists will discuss the importance of hard work, wisdom, and authenticity in creating a successful business venture fueled by the culture. Confirmed panelists include: Hip Hop Mogul Master P., Romeo Miller, E-40, and Quality Control Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee.
The Summit wraps with a private celebration with confirmed performances by Master P., Wise Intelligent and more.
# # #
For more on Rap Snacks, visit https://www.rapsnacks.net/
For media requests and interviews, contact cwright@synergyprservices.com.
Deja Davis
“2023 marks 50 years since Hip Hop came on the scene, disrupting all the norms in music and fashion, taking Black American culture and innovation global.” said James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO. "Rap Snacks is no different. We’re proudly the official snack of Hip Hop, and next week, we’re bringing together the Rap Snacks family, including distributors and partners, and will be joined by some of the best known rap artists and successful entrepreneurs in the industry to set the stage for a breakthrough. We’re leading the conversation around culture, economic empowerment and generational wealth. We’re here to raise the bar. We’re here to Level Up.”
The Summit features “Feed the Soul: A Conversation on Culture, Community, Family, and Creating Wealth,” an exclusive conversation on innovative ways to achieve economic growth and build strong intergenerational relationships. Panelists will discuss the importance of hard work, wisdom, and authenticity in creating a successful business venture fueled by the culture. Confirmed panelists include: Hip Hop Mogul Master P., Romeo Miller, E-40, and Quality Control Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee.
The Summit wraps with a private celebration with confirmed performances by Master P., Wise Intelligent and more.
# # #
For more on Rap Snacks, visit https://www.rapsnacks.net/
For media requests and interviews, contact cwright@synergyprservices.com.
Deja Davis
Synergy PR Services
ddavis@synergyprservices.com