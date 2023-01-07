MoonBikes, the World's First 100% Electric Snow Bike debuts at CES 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Fun. Silent. Immersive. No noise. No smell. No operational footprint. Easy to ride. Easy to transport. Easy to store.”
— "MoonBikes"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA , January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "MoonBikes" is a French startup that has made a splash in the snow mobility market with its innovative, zero-emission snowbikes. Launched in the United States in 2021, "MoonBikes" are now available in over 20 countries worldwide, including the United States and Canada. These compact, electric bikes offer the freedom of a traditional e-bike combined with the power of a motorcycle, making them an ideal choice for winter transportation. In addition to being fun to ride, "MoonBikes" are also easy to charge, transport, and store, making them a convenient and sustainable option for anyone looking to explore the great outdoors during the winter months.

"MoonBikes", has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2021. The company has rapidly expanded its team and opened new headquarters in Europe and North America, with a focus on the North American market, which represents 70% of the 130,000 snowmobiles sold worldwide each year and has the potential for growth in the e-mobility market. "MoonBikes" has already seen strong sales in North America, with private customers and professional resorts partnering with the company to build their own "MoonBikes" Parks for guests. The company has received a customer satisfaction score of 9 out of 10 and is poised to dominate the snow mobility market. "MoonBike" aims to continue its exponential expansion throughout North America and bring its environmentally friendly electric snowtech to areas with snow.

"MoonBikes" was founded by Nicolas Muron, in the French Alps in the village of Saint-Nicolas-de-Véroce. Observing the limited and environmentally damaging options for winter transportation, Muron, an aeronautical engineer with a passion for technology and the outdoors, set out to create a new solution. He wanted to design a lightweight, powerful machine that could travel silently and efficiently over snow, with minimal impact on the environment. Through his tinkering and testing, Muron ultimately developed the idea for an electric motor, which became the basis for the "MoonBikes" Snowbike.

Stop in and see "MoonBikes" at CES 2023 Tech West-Venetian Expo Hall "G" Eureka Park-Booth 61100 From January 5th through January 8th 10am-5pm

MoonBikes Demo

