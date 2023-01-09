Laser Re-Nu International launches a punchout catalog for the Commonwealth of Virginia
Laser Re-Nu International expands product offering and improves shopping experience for eVA buyersWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser Re-Nu International, Inc. (LRNI) is pleased to announce a collaboration with eProcurement Services, LLC. (ePS) to improve Virginia buyers experience with a punch-out catalog. This collaboration ensures competitive pricing, ease of product selection, intuitive navigation, and a smoother check-out experience that aligns with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s currently eProcurement processes. LRNI’s addition of a punch-out catalog has become the newest tool for our buyers to procure products more efficiently and effectively.
"It has been far too long that our small business partners are second or third in line for new business opportunities. Now more than ever, our small business partners need to have the technology and the networking to grow their businesses. We are thrilled to be able to support LRNI capture additional business," says David Saroli, CEO of ePS.
The product range includes (but not limited to): office equipment supplies, furniture, janitorial and sanitary supplies, and a full line of technology parts and supplies. Additionally, LRNI sells industrial equipment, desktop printers, and wide-format printers, from brands like HP, Canon, Xerox, Lexmark, Dell, Honeywell, Intermec, Zebra, and Plantronics.
LRNI is uniquely positioned to successfully provide discontinued and hard-to-find supplies, equipment, and parts, keeping older equipment operational. As part of the Buy-Back program, LRNI purchases surplus office equipment parts for inventory. Please contact LRNI about the Buy-Back program before replacing an old machine.
As a GSA Contractor, LNRI has built an excellent past performance that stems nearly 20 years. This includes VA, DOD, DOI and NIH. LNRI has maintained a stellar performance rating from these agencies and departments by doing whatever it takes to make our customers happy.
LRNI is located in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area, and uses five distribution centers that can provide two to three-day free domestic deliveries. Rush orders are available upon request with additional charges applying.
“Our customers will never experience a call center – just friendly Laser Re-Nu staff who will remember their name. We continue to strive to give every customer a personalized service, reasonable prices, and supportive services. Your issues are our issues. As a Service-Disabled Veteran, I understand the importance of mission requirements, how it effects your daily demands, and instills this corporate objective” states Christopher Goshkarian, CEO of LRNI.
Visit www.vetbiz.va.gov for LRNI’s SDVOSB Certification credentials and additional information.
