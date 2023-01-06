2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest Now Open

PHOTO: Lilly Bartlett of Allen Frear Elementary (at right) was the State winner for the 2022 poster contest.

Contact:

Ashley Melvin, Delaware Forest Service

(302) 698-4551 ashley.melvin@delaware.gov

DOVER, Del. (January 6, 2023) — The Delaware Forest Service is now seeking entries for its annual Arbor Day Poster Contest, open to all K-5 public, private, homeschool, after-school, and other organized youth groups. Designed to increase student knowledge about trees and forest resources, the contest is a great way for students to learn about the role trees play in our communities and their direct impact on Delawareans’ health and well-being.

This year’s theme, “Trees are Terrific…In All Shapes and Sizes!” highlights the importance of tree diversity in our community forests, which attracts a variety of wildlife and is more visually stimulating. Arbor Day is Friday, April 28.

Posters will be judged on originality, use of theme, neatness, and artistic expression. Each winner receives a gift card, a tree-themed book, and a tree planting at their school. Twelve winners will be selected, one from each county in four grade categories: kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, and grade 5. All participating classes will receive free loblolly pine seedlings delivered to their school.

The 12 winners will be invited to the annual Statewide Arbor Day Celebration hosted by Governor Carney. A tree planting ceremony will also be scheduled at each winner’s school to celebrate Arbor Day. The deadline to register is March 9, with entries submitted by April 1.

Register to Participate and Receive Seedlings:

2023arbordaypostercontest.eventbrite.com

Contest Guidelines and Teacher Resources

tinyurl.com/rzzagf6 (Shared Google Drive)

Planting a tree is a fun activity we can enjoy today, knowing that the tree will continue to improve our lives over time. Trees planted throughout our communities not only provide beauty but help shade our streets and schoolyards and create habitat and food for wildlife. Trees planted today will also be terrific “tomorrow” as they improve air quality, muffle noise, moderate air temperatures, filter run-off into streams and rivers, and reduce energy consumption.

For more information, contact: ashley.melvin@delaware.gov