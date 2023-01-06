Two Decades After Launching Sports Litigation Alert, Hackney Publications Provides More Ways to Enhance Use in Classroom
Hackney Publications provides participating sports law professors with 18 subject-specific newsletters at the start of the semester that mirror the syllabus.
These subject-specific newsletters, which professors share with students over the course of the semester, closely mirror the syllabus or textbook. This enhances the professor's pedagogical approach.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, announced today the continued refinement of teaching tools, which can be used with Sports Litigation Alert (Alert), a periodical that has been integrated in sports law classrooms for more than 15 years.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
“There’s a challenge in sports law classes in that the legal developments highlighted in textbooks become old news by the first day of class,” said Editor Holt Hackney, a life-long journalist who has been covering sports business and sports law for more than three decades.
“Sports Litigation Alert solves that problem, since it publishes every two weeks, featuring five case summaries and eight to 12 articles. This is the main reason the Alert is used in about 100 classrooms any given semester.
“Use of the Alert would be even broader, except for the fact that the content in each issue does not track the syllabus or textbook. Sports Litigation Alert reports on news as it happens in the industry.”
HACKNEY PUBLICATIONS PROVIDES 18 SUBJECT-SPECIFIC NEWSLETTERS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SEMESTER
To remedy this, Hackney Publications has further refined a program, where it provides participating professors with 18 subject-specific newsletters at the beginning of the semester.
Among the newsletters are:
• Title IX Alert
• Journal of NCAA Compliance
• Concussion Defense Reporter
• Sports Medicine and the Law
• Esports and the Law
• My Legal Bookie (Legal Sports Betting)
• NIL Institutional Report
• Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics
• ADA in Sports
• Gender Issues in Sports Law
• Intellectual Property in Sports Law
• Race in Sports Law
• Insurance in Sports Law
• Labor Law in Sports
• Tort in Sports
• Racing Law in Sports
• Contract Law in Sports
• Antitrust in Sports
“These newsletters, which professors share with students over the course of the semester, more closely mirror the syllabus or textbook,” said Hackney. “This was really the missing piece.”
This is not the only tool provided by Hackney Publications to professors, who can enroll in the program by visiting here.
“We also provide a set of questions and answers for each of the five case summaries that professors can use to ensure that students are absorbing the material,” said Hackney. “These are just two of the ways professors are using the Alert.
“There are many others, which were highlighted, in part, by former sports law professor Linda Sharp in a recent article here: https://sportslitigationalert.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/SLA-in-the-Classroom.pdf.”
FLEXIBLE SUBSCRIPTION MODELS FOR LIBRARIES AND PROFESSORS
Hackney Publications has also gone to great lengths to introduce flexible subscription models.
First, libraries can subscribe, either directly through Hackney Publications or subscriptions services like EBSCO and W.S. Hein. The company makes the issues as well as the searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles available to the library’s network.
Second, Hackney Publications offers academic subscriptions to professors for personal use. With such subscriptions, professors receive the issues every two weeks and have access to the searchable archive. Subscriptions to the Alert offer a great way for professors to track what is going on in the industry and being to access a robust archive or original case summaries and articles.
Third, Hackney Publications provides a complimentary subscription program when professors fully embrace the Alert and require their students to subscribe at a student rate of $15 a semester. Professors implement the program one of four ways:
Passing out a URL at the beginning of the semester that students click on and process the subscription.
Making the subscription a class fee, where the college and university collects the fee and then remits payment to Hackney Publications.
Coordinating through the bookstore to make the Alert available.
Having the department pay for the subscription, where a list of registered students is given to Hackney Publications and an invoice is remitted to the department.
All academic subscriptions can be started here.
“Each of these approaches has merit,” said Hackney. “This has happened in parallel with the fact that the Alert has become more intertwined with the syllabus and/or textbook.”
He added that Hackney Publications, which was founded in 2003, will continue to explore new and even better ways to integrate the Alert in the classroom, which is “part of its commitment to the profession and the overall sports law industry.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 22 sports law periodicals, a blog at www.sportslawexpert.com, and produces a bi-weekly podcast.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn