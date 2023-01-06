Governor Wolf Announces Investments to Improve Traffic Safety with Automated Speed Enforcement Funds

Governor Tom Wolf today announced new investments in traffic safety projects ​in Philadelphia, thanks to $14.5 million in Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) grant funding.

Act 86 of 2018 authorized Pennsylvania’s ASE pilot program on Roosevelt Blvd. (U.S. Route 1) in Philadelphia between Ninth Street and the Bucks County line. Under this program, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) installed automated speed enforcement at eight locations where data shows speeding has been an issue. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) administers a Transportation Enhancement Grants Program using fine revenues from the ASE pilot program. Grant applications in Philadelphia were prioritized in accordance with Act 86. Pennsylvania’s Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program was also authorized under Act 86 of 2018.

“This program invests in traffic safety both by discouraging speeding through enforcement fines and using those fines to implement engineering solutions to improve safety,” Governor Wolf said.

This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ASE funding program to $36.6 million since the program began in 2021.

The approved projects are as follows:

$10 million for the design of intersection modifications related to the Roosevelt Boulevard Route for Change program in the City of Philadelphia. These modifications include curb extensions to shorten pedestrian crossing distances, realigned crosswalks, realigned lane configurations and turn lanes, upgrades to traffic signals and timing, changes to traffic movements, and new or upgraded transit shelters and stations.

· $1.5 million for the Roosevelt Boulevard Parallel Corridor Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Emergency Preemption Program which includes design and construction of emergency preemption along corridors as well as make-ready signal upgrades needed for the introduction of red-light running cameras by Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) at select intersections on Roosevelt Boulevard corridors in the City of Philadelphia.

· $1.5 million for Roosevelt Boulevard to support 2040 alternatives analysis for Roosevelt Boulevard improvements, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). It will also advance environmental analysis, preliminary engineering, and design 2025 Improvements identified in the Route for Change report.

· $1.5 million for Signal Integration & ITS to continue to expand and upgrade several arterials with state-of-the-art technology by integrating them into an advanced traffic management system (ATMS).

For more information, visit PennDOT’s website or email ARLE@pa.gov.