Enclos Acquires PFEIFER Structures America
Leaders in the tensile membrane structures industry, PFEIFER Structures America will now operate as "ETS"EAGAN, MN, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enclos is proud to announce the acquisition of PFEIFER Structures America, LLC. In December 2022, Minnesota-based Enclos Tensile Structures, Inc. (ETS) acquired Dallas-based PFEIFER Structures America LLC from its parent companies P&E Holding, LLC and PFEIFER Structures (US) Holding Inc.
“We are excited to add the leading lightweight tensile and membrane structures technical experts to our team,” said Steve Danke, President of Enclos. “The growing demand for ETFE skins in particular represents an exciting opportunity for lightweight transparency that is complementary to the glazed curtainwall systems we currently offer. We look forward to delivering both to the premier stadiums and structures in the coming years.”
The acquisition of PFEIFER Structures America fits Enclos’ strategy to provide the most comprehensive custom building envelope solutions to owners, architects, engineers, and general contractors. By purchasing PFEIFER Structures America, Enclos —a specialty facade contractor and leading provider of custom curtainwall — expands its offerings to include custom tensile membrane structures, structural glass systems, and kinetic structures across North America. ETS will design, engineer, fabricate and install custom lightweight structures clad with ETFE, PTFE, and glass, including long-span stadium roof structures.
“This is a transformational deal that combines two best-in-class industry leaders to form a fully integrated organization with unmatched technical experience and commercial resources,” said Tom Wuerch, President of ETS. “No matter the size or complexity of the project, this team will meet the challenge. Our goal is to become the preferred specialty trade partner on all your tensile roof and facade structures and custom-building envelope systems.
PFEIFER Structures America (PSN) originated in 1991 as Shade Concepts and was later renamed FabriTec Structures and, subsequently, PFEIFER-FabriTec. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PSN is recognized as the leading designer, technical engineer, fabricator, and installer of custom lightweight and tensile membrane structures. Notable recent projects include the SoFi Stadium cable-net and transparent ETFE roof, Carrier Dome Stadium PTFE roof renovation, and Allianz Field tensile facade for the Minnesota United FC’s soccer stadium. Current notable project work under construction includes the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Tom Wuerch will remain the President of ETS, with Garry Becker and Bill Schmidt as Executive Vice Presidents. The North American head office will remain in Dallas, Texas, with satellite offices in Buffalo, New York, and a presence in Florida, California, Colorado, Canada and Mexico.
About PFEIFER Structures America (pfeifer-structures.com):
PFEIFER Structures America —formerly FabriTec Structures (until 2016) and PFEIFER-FabriTec (until 2021) — a design/build specialty contractor, has grown to be recognized as a leading brand in the tensile membrane structure industry. The company offers custom architectural fabric structures for various markets, including Airports & Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Stadiums & Athletic Arenas, Amphitheaters and much more. PFEIFER Structures America provides imagination and innovation in fabric architecture. Please refer to the website for further information.
About Enclos Tensile Structures (ets-na.com):
Enclos Tensile Structures is a lightweight structure specialty contractor providing custom tensile membrane structures, structural glass systems, and kinetic structures across North America. ETS designs, engineers, fabricates and installs custom lightweight structures clad with ETFE, PTFE, and glass.
About Enclos Corp (enclos.com):
Enclos —the visible difference — is a leading facade technology firm providing comprehensive design, engineering, and strategic implementation services for custom facades and curtainwall cladding systems. With over 400 people and 16 office locations, the firm self-performs a spectrum of services and manages a sophisticated global supply chain, a strategy that optimizes capacity, quality, and economy for its diverse client base. Enclos has been a leader in facade system development since the advent of contemporary curtainwall systems in the mid-twentieth century and is consistently ranked as a leading facade contractor in national industry surveys today. Many of the most prominent buildings in the world’s great cities showcase Enclos’ innovative approach to engineering and construction.
