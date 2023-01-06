Prime Video to release Miss Global Masterpiece 2023 as a one night special event
Amazon Studios partners with Koa Media to bring the 2023 Miss Global Masterpiece event to Prime Video.
BE READY TO GO AT A MOMENTS NOTICE BECAUSE THINGS ARE HAPPENING FAST. IT IS NOT THE TIME TO GET READY WHEN IT'S YOUR TURN. BE PREPARED NOW. THE ROOM IS SHIFTING YOUR WAY.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Video, the leader in film and television streaming., today announced a partnership with Koa Media Group. Koa Media is a young media company making history as one of the most successful thriving media companies in the United States. to Produce the 2023 Miss Global Masterpiece Pageant as a special one night event on Prime Video.
— King Koa
Miss Global Masterpiece 2023 will be held February 9, 2023 at the Casino at Dania Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. With nearly 147 million active users Amazon Prime members will be able to watch the 2023 Miss Global Masterpiece
Pageant as a special one night event. This special event will Directed by Koa Media owner “King Koa” and go behind the scenes with some of the most beautiful woman from around the globe to show the process, the physical preparation and emotional preparations that go into the pageant world as they prepare for their big debut in this event powered by Pilot47. This event will have musical headliners such as The Nicotine Dolls, Kristina Menissov, Cliff Neptune, CFast, Ninelle and will be hosted by Hollywood Film Star, Producer and Film Mogul David A.R. White.
Koa Media has partnered with some of the largest production companies such in the world such as HBO, Netflix, Showtime, PPV, ESPN, Hulu and Koa Media will also film and direct this years Super Bowl Halftime Show for an amazing HBO special starring world renowned superstar, headliner Rihanna. Miss Global Masterpiece release date is expected to be on or April 27, 2023 just in time for the 2023 Mr. Global Masterpiece event in Las Vegas, NV.
