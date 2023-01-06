Submit Release
2023 Global Electric Safety Summit Announced in Tampa February 15th

Cliff Meidl two-time Olympian

Glen Cookie Cook is an amazing electric safety proponent in Australia

Kelley Heinz with Comed is a Damage Prevention Hero

This Summit will focus on “What are the best practices for preventing damage to electric cables above and below ground?”

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This important industry summit will take place on February 15th, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST. Electric safety is critical to the public and to electric industry professionals. In 2023 this panel of industry experts will focus on the question “What are the best practices for preventing damage to electric cables above and below ground?”

The Summit moderator is two-time Olympian and Safety Ambassador, Cliff Meidl. Cliff has been the moderator for this panel the past four years on this very important topic. While working on a construction site Cliff received a massive electrical shock using a jackhammer that sent 30,000 volts of electricity through his body at the age of 20. The doctors said he would never walk again. In fact, the power of the electrical burns nearly resulted in amputation to both his legs. He defied all odds and made a courageous comeback. Because of his mother’s persistence and the innovation of a world-renowned reconstructive plastic surgeon, Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy was able to save Cliff’s legs. Not only was he able to walk again, but he also became an Olympic Sprint kayaker and was selected to be the US Olympic Team Flag Bearer at the 2000 Sydney Games. Cliff has been a safety advocate and speaker for over twenty years. He will moderate the discussion with an expert panel comprised of:

* Glen “Cookie” Cook, Electrical Safety Consultant, Queensland, Australia
* Kelley Heinz, Damage Prevention/Claims Investigator, ComEd/JULIE Board
* Brandy Kitchel, Distribution Support Manager, Georgia Power / Georgia 811 Board
* Lisa McKnight, Damage Prevention Director, City of Lawrenceville/Georgia 811 Board

The conversation will begin with Cliff reviewing recent statistics related to electric damages. The goal of the conversation is to provide the audience with ideas they can take back and implement to improve safety in their organizations. Some of the key topics for discussion are:

* Issues with hit lines because utilities bleed off during locates
* Issues with established neighborhoods installing underground lines
* Safety strategies once a damage has occurred
* Educational Programs like the Look Up and Live program being used in Australia

This Summit will take place in Tampa at the Global Excavation Safety Conference which was just rated as a top rate Safety Conference to attend in 2023 by Slate Safety. Scott Landes, CEO of Infrastructure Resources, producers of the Global ESC, points out some additional sessions being offered at the 18th Excavation Safety Conference:

* Power Line Safety Initiative
* Look Up and Live
* Ready. Respond. Recover.
* The Power of Safety First
* Believe in Safety

For more information on Cliff Meidl and his amazing story go to www.CliffMeidl.com

For more information or to register for the conference go to www.GlobalExcavationSafetyConference.com

