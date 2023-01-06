Global Biometric Solutions Industry Report 2022: How Biometric Solutions are Seeking to Offer More Enhanced User Experience Through Multiple Modality Options to Create Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Biometric Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service looks at the biometric solutions market, identifying trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within six market verticals: law enforcement, retail, commercial, airports, government, and banking and financial services.

This service includes a full market analysis, including market size and forecast for the market from 2021 to 2030, segmented by customer vertical and by region.

In addition, this research service identifies key growth opportunities, covers technology solutions and capabilities that will enable further market growth and spending on biometric solutions, and analyzes specific vertical market factors and influences that could affect how different customer verticals seek to plan for, integrate, and update their biometric systems.

This study analyzes how the global COVID-19 pandemic will also affect short-term spending in the market and how this period could lead to suppressed short-term demand, followed by a spike in growth as the pandemic's broader effects recede.

The various growth opportunities discussed within this research service include how biometric solutions are seeking to offer more enhanced user experience through multiple modality options, more frictionless authentication and onboarding, and helping users maintain more control over their biometric data.

Growth opportunities are related to accessibility for new biometric systems within developing regions and new customer verticals, more defined roles for authentication and verification procedures, and how new digital identity, self-sovereign identity, and decentralization can ensure that biometric data remains secure throughout all phases of a transaction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Vertical Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Customer Vertical

Spending Forecast by Region

Spending Forecast Analysis

Biometric Industry Evolution - Initial Industry Growth Vectors

Biometric Industry Evolution - Expansion of Definitions and Use Cases

Biometric Industry Evolution - The Creation of Accuracy Testing Standards

Biometric Industry Evolution - National/State Privacy Regulations

Biometric Industry Evolution - New Threat Landscape

Biometric Industry Evolution - The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometrics in Airports - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Banking & Financial Services

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometric Usage in Banking and Financial Services - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometric Usage in Commercial Services - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Law Enforcement

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometric Usage in Law Enforcement - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Retail

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometric Usage in Retail - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Government

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region

Biometric Use in Government - Use Case Development

Consumer Needs

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Active vs. Passive Liveness

Growth Opportunity 2: Self-sovereign Identity

Growth Opportunity 3: Decentralized Identity Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Defined Behavioral Biometrics Parameters

Growth Opportunity 5: Multi-modal Biometrics for Verification and Authentication

Growth Opportunity 6: Continuous, Automated Authentication

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ua82v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets