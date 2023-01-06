Submit Release
Brandon Fehn joins Premier Truck Rental as Michiana Territory Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and utility trailer company, welcomes Brandon Fehn as the new Michiana Territory Manager, serving customers across Michigan and Indiana.

Fehn has 12+ years in the automotive and equipment rental industry, working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and MacAllister Machinery before starting at Premier Truck Rental in November of 2022. As PTR's Michiana Territory Manager, Fehn will be focusing on new business development in this region and growing existing customer relationships across the two states.

"PTR's customers have important work to do, and it impacts the lives of so many people. It's fulfilling to rejoin the rental industry and contribute to these initiatives," says Fehn. "High-quality units, custom upfits, dependability, and dedication – it's what PTR does and what I strive to bring to our customers in the Michiana region. I'm eager to build, serve and grow relationships with my peers in the months and years to come."

Andy DeLaGarza, PTR's current Midwest Territory Manager, will be transitioning to the Upper Midwest Territory Manager, assisting customers with their rental fleet needs, and supporting infrastructure in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Brandie Cotton, VP of Sales at PTR, said, "We're so fortunate to have Brandon on our sales team as our Michiana Territory Manager. His experience in the Midwest rental industry will serve his customers well, and we look forward to the new opportunities Brandon creates."

Fehn will be based out of the Fort Wayne HQ.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving customers nationwide, PTR has custom units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next commercial construction project. Learn more at rentptr.com.

