Miami Company Makes World Record Sale of Harewood Barbados Rum from 1780 for $29,999

Miami, FL January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits, is proud to announce the sale of the Harewood Barbados rum, made in 1780 and sold to a collector in Switzerland for a world record price of $29,999.

This rare and exceptional rum has a rich history dating back to the 18th century when it was produced on the Harewood estate in Barbados. It was discovered in 2011 in the cellar of Harewood House in England and was sold at Christie's in 2013 for $9,500 (converted from £7,990).

The 1780 Harewood Barbados rum is truly one-of-a-kind and its recent sale for $29,999 highlights its value and appeal to rum collectors. Old Liquors Inc. is honored to have had the opportunity to sell such a rare rum and hopes it brings its new owner much enjoyment.

"We are proud to be a part of the world of fine rum collecting," said Bart Laming, head of Old Liquors Inc. "This sale is a testament to the enduring appeal of rare and exceptional spirits. We look forward to continuing to bring our customers the best in rare and premium spirits from around the world."

Old Liquors Inc. is a Miami-based company specializing in the sale of rare and premium spirits from around the world. The Old Liquors Collection features over 10,000 of the world's oldest wines and liquors in its Cellar in Doral, Florida, including Madeira vintage 1715, Cognac vintage 1747, Scotch vintage 1842, and Armagnac and Port both from 1815. With a focus on quality and authenticity, Old Liquors Inc. offers a wide range of products for collectors and connoisseurs alike in the Miami area, throughout the Nation, and the Globe. The cellar can be visited by appointment only.

