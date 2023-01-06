Spike in APTs and Zero-Day Attacks to Spur Demand for Deception Technology Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global deception technology market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by 2033, expanding at 14.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Deception technology is a type of cybersecurity defense tactic that seeks to confuse attackers by disseminating a series of decoys and traps throughout a system's infrastructure to imitate real assets. Deception technology has several advantages, including shortening the average time to identify and remediate threats, lowering attacker dwell time on the network, creating metrics around indicators of compromise (IOCs), decreasing alert fatigue, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), etc. As a result, it has numerous applications in fields such as information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and defense.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8228

Increasing frequency of advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day attacks are propelling the global deception technology market. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of this technology in many security sectors to focus on real network risks is pushing market expansion. Another significant growth-inducing element is the widespread use of deception technology by government agencies around the world to fight cybercrime and protect sensitive information on their official websites.

Deception technology also supports the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to lower ongoing costs. Furthermore, growing digitization and widespread adoption of online services by businesses are increasing the demand for security services, boosting the global deception technology market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global deception technology market is worth US$ 2 billion in 2023.

The market is estimated to evolve rapidly at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The market for deception technology solutions is projected to hit US$ 7.5 billion by 2033.

The government segment held 35.7% share of the global market in 2022.

The North American market was valued at US$ 830 million in 2022.



Customization on This Report Is Available

(Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports):

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8228

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global deception technology market during the forecast period. The United States is the leading market in North America due to the growing number of cyberattacks in the country. Furthermore, factors such as the rapid development and acceptance of emerging technologies and the existence of prominent market participants in the region are expected to contribute to the North American deception technology market.

Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in terms of revenue.

Key companies in Deception Technology Market

Acalvio Technologies, Inc

CYBERTRAP Software GmbH

Allure Security Technology, Inc

CounterCraft SL

Attivo Networks, Inc

Cymmetria, Inc

Key Segments of Deception Technology Industry Research

By Component :

By Deception Stack : Network Security Application Security Data Security Endpoint Security

By Deployment :

By End User : BFSI IT & Telecom Government Retail Energy & Utilities Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Full Access of this Report Is Available

(Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway)

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8228

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global deception technology market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (solutions, services), deception stack (network security, application security, data security, endpoint security) deployment (on-premise, cloud), and end user (BFSI, IT & telecom, government, retail, energy & utilities, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.1.1. Overall Market

1.1.2. Segment Overview

1.1.3. Regional Overview

1.1.4. Competitor's Focus

1.1.5. Consumer's Perception

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction and Definition

2.2. Research Scope

3. COVID 19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Demand in Market

3.1.1. Global Market Quarterly Market Value Analysis (US$ Mn), 2022

3.1.2. Global Market Value Y-o-Y Growth Pre and Post Crisis Projection

3.1.3. Global Market Recalibrated Growth Projection (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Shrink and Recovery Trend Assessment, by Region

3.3. Market Recalibrated Market and Growth Assessment, by Region

4. Market Background

4.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

4.2. Market Scenario-based Forecast

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. List of Manufacturers

4.3.2. List of Online Retailers

4.3.3. List of End Users

4.4. Investment Feasibility Assessment

TOC Contd…..

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Big Data Technology and Services Market: Ongoing advancements in technology is contributing towards the redefine the strategies and progress in the fast-moving business environment. As the leading companies are focusing on converting significant challenges into opportunities, dealing with technological hurdles continues to remain a major roadblock.

Blue Prism Technology Services Market: The global blue prism technology services market is estimated at USD 362 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7,688 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 35.7% from 2022-2032. Fact.MR estimates that global blue prism technology services accounts around ~20% of global robotic process automation market due to its improved automation and management technology.

G Suite Technology Services Market: The global G Suite technology services market is estimated at USD 449 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,723 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2022-2032. The global G Suite technology services market accounts for <1% of the global cloud computing market in 2022. The global G Suite technology services market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,274 Million during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583