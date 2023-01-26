Richard Finger, Houston Business Man, Details Pro-Choice Republicans' Agenda To Overturn Restrictive Laws

Photo of Richard Finger

Republicans finding a middle ground on abortion could sway the 2024 elections.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the repeal of Roe V. Wade and women’s rights in jeopardy, Houston Entrepreneur, Richard Finger, launches a new initiative, Republican’s For Pro-Choice, a give-to-gain organization focused on giving the freedom to choose back to women by repealing Texas abortion statutes.

“The right to choose was an assumed right under Roe V. Wade,” says Founder Richard Finger. “Many consider taking the right to control her body, the right to freedom over their person unconstitutional. For many, the abortion issue supersedes crime, the border, inflation, mortgage rates, out of control spending, all of it.”

Republicans for Pro-Choice was formed to help, to repeal the draconian Texas abortion statutes which cite criminal prosecution and no exceptions for rape or incest and are the most restrictive abortion laws in America. Americans, regardless of gender, are angry. A December 2022 Rasmussen poll found that 61% of all voters favor candidates that say abortion should be allowed in the first three months of pregnancy. And, a whopping 74% of Republicans support legalized first-trimester abortions.

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/may_2022/abortion_two_thirds_of_voters_favor_limits

The objective of Republicans for Pro-Choice is compromise; is to persuade those opposed to abortion to recognize the enormous potential to redirect America back to a path to recapture family values and once again take pride in the greatest culture in the history of civilization.

The group suggests that women be allowed abortion on demand at any time during the first trimester of pregnancy. More lenient deadlines will be proposed in cases of rape or incest.

Republicans for Pro-Choice will gather one million signatures that support their agenda,” says Finger. The organization also has plans to place its initiative with a “for” or “against” vote on at least 150 of the 254 counties on the November 2024 ballot. Politicians will feel the will of the people.