United States Disability Insurance Segment Series Subscription 2023

Disability insurance provides income protection to individuals unable to work for a prolonged period of time. Disability Insurance will pay a benefit during the period of disability. The Insurance Segment Reports contain key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the Disability Insurance line of business. As with all Insurance Segment Reports the key insurers in the segment are ranked with a five-year comparison. The Segment Report provides both current and forecast market developments as well as trending information and definitions.

The Summer Edition covers final prior-year individual company and industry results for the largest writers, including market share, premium, and underwriting performance.

The Fall Edition provides current-year highlights and includes a near-term outlook for the line of segment. Additionally, the report identifies important developments in the line or segment since the Summer Edition.

Key Topics Covered:

Subject to change by edition

Sample of Fall Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Midyear Highlights

3. Capital Developments

4. Products

5. Distribution

6. Other Developments

Sample of Summer Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurer Analysis

3. Performance Analysis

4. Recent Developments

