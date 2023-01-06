SiMPL DEBUTS THE sosDIAL GSM PHONE w/EMERGENCY PENDANT AT CES

SiMPL DEBUTS THE sosDIAL GSM PHONE w/EMERGENCY PENDANT. Increasingly, seniors live without landlines. Now seniors can enjoy a landline phone with the peace of mind of a built-in PERS system.

TORONTO (PRWEB) January 06, 2023

SiMPL DEBUTS THE sosDIAL GSM PHONE w/EMERGENCY PENDANT Increasingly, seniors live without landlines. Now seniors can enjoy a landline-type phone with the peace of mind of a built-in PERS system.

SiMPL Technology, LLC is thrilled to introduce our newest product, the sosDIAL GSM Phone w/Emergency Pendant. This innovative new phone uses a classic desk phone's familiar and intuitive form factor but connects wirelessly to all major cellular networks. Based on our popular photoDIAL landline phones, a trio of programmable photo buttons lets you break down the barriers that stop seniors from keeping in touch. Includes an emergency alert pendant that will call caregivers or loved ones with no additional fees.

Main Benefits:



Quad-Band GSM land-line type, senior-friendly phone. Perfect for senior residences devoid of landline jacks. Compatible with all major US cellular providers

A familiar-looking form factor, including photo-memory buttons and colour-coded big-button keys, makes users call their loved ones quickly. Includes blacklist and whitelist capabilities.

A built-in Personal Emergency Response System (PERS); Pressing the SOS button on the pendant initiates calls to designated contacts, including 911, without costly monitoring or Wi-Fi.

Save up to $30 per month or more vs pricy landline services. Additional SIM card added to an existing family member offers a 6-month ROI

About SiMPL Technology, LLC

Failing eyesight, trembling hands, diminished hearing, decreased mobility, and memory loss…we've all seen loved ones experience these symptoms as they age. This is not only difficult for the aging individuals…it is also challenging for their loved ones and their caregivers.

Most caregivers are young to middle-aged and have other significant demands on their time. Yet caregivers receive little help to manage and balance their own lives as they attend to the needs of another. No wonder caregivers experience so much stress.

It is estimated that 66 million Americans are currently providing care for upwards of 40 hours a week. 65% of caregivers live with the person they care for, reducing the need for wi-fi solutions.

Enter SiMPL. SiMPL offers a complete line of products geared towards seniors, dementia patients, people with autism and the physically infirm. All of SiMPL' s products help increase care recipient independence, self-esteem and peace of mind while reducing caregiver stress.

The SiMPL line helps care recipients and caregivers accomplish important daily tasks independently; reminders, phone calls, music, watching TV and wander and fall prevention. All without wi-fi or recurring monthly fees.

Rosie 2.0 - Reminders in a familiar voice. Voice-controlled day clock that plays scheduled reminders in the familiar voice of a loved one. An indispensable tool for aiding medication compliance, preventing rehospitalizations, and more.

photoDIAL - Helping them stay in touch again. 3 Landline telephones include programmable photo dial buttons and an amplified earpiece to make phone calls easily.

liftPLAYER. Finally, they can listen to music again. An innovative music player designed to be operated by those with even the most severe dementia or physical disabilities. They simply lift the lid to start the music playing.

touchPLAYER. The gift of music made simple. A one-touch large 1" inch button turns on music or the radio.

oneCLICK. - Eliminate the frustration of TV remotes. The simplest universal TV remote in the market for seniors. Includes 5 favorite channel buttons.

Alerts! - Fall and wander prevention brings peace of mind. Our local monitoring system includes a broad line of bells and alerts designed to help keep seniors safe and comfortable at home.

Bruce Barnet and Gary Rotman co-founded SiMPL Technology. Mr. Barnet has spent 18 years creating products and consulting for senior living and care facilities nationwide. Mr. Barnet also serves on the board of the Caregiver Resource Network, a nonprofit organization. That connects personal caregivers and care organizations serving millions of individuals and families needing long-term care. Mr. Rotman, a consummate entrepreneur, invented, developed, and launched many first-to-market consumer electronics products over 30 years, including Reminder Rosie and Wrist Wrappers.

For more information, please visit booth # 8477 in North Hall, visit http://www.smpltec.com or contact Nick Hughes at Nick@smpltec.com for PR inquiries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19101304.htm