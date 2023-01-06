YAAF-Miner: Empower the Future of DeFi
A yield aggregator and liquidity mining platform that lets users earn rewards from several DeFi protocols in one place.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3, also known as the decentralized web, is a new generation of internet technology that utilizes blockchain and decentralized protocols to enable users to connect and interact directly without needing intermediaries. It is a paradigm shift from the traditional web (Web2), which relies on central servers and is controlled by a few large tech companies.
As Web3 continues to grow in popularity and adoption, there has been an explosion of dApps (decentralized applications) and DeFi (decentralized finance) projects leveraging the power of blockchain and decentralized technology to offer innovative financial services and investment opportunities. These projects are often at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, as they drive the development and adoption of new technologies and protocols.
However, as more and more users turn to Web3 and DeFi projects, access to secure, transparent, and cost-effective financial services and investments are becoming challenging. With the decentralized nature of these projects, it can be difficult for users to know whom to trust and
how to ensure that their investments are safe. In addition, the lack of regulation in the DeFi space can make it hard for users to understand their investments' risks and potential rewards.
YAAF is a revolutionary financial ecosystem built on web3 technology that combines algorithmic trading robots with big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer investors access to secure, transparent, and cost-effective financial services and investments.
Among the YAAF ecosystem, the YAAF-Miner is a good product since it facilitates the entry of new investors into the world of DeFi while empowering the future of Web3 and DeFi.
What is YAAF-Miner?
YAAF-Miner is a yield aggregator and liquidity mining platform that lets users earn rewards from several DeFi protocols in one place. Besides its unique features like portfolio management and automatic yield farming, it gives users access to a wide range of yield aggregator strategies, liquidity mining pools, staking rewards, and more.
Using the Binance Smart Chain as its power source, it intends to provide customers with a safe and intuitive mechanism to access many different yield aggregator strategies, liquidity pools, and staking incentives. You may maximize your profits and harvests as an investor with YAAF-automated Miner's yield farming and portfolio management tools.
Additionally, it offers features that allow users to stay updated on their performance and automate their strategies for maximizing crypto yields. Using the Binance Smart Chain, YAAF-Miner gives users access to several DeFi protocols and yield tactics, with the end goal of providing the highest potential yield opportunities and incentives.
YAAF-Miner’s Unique Earning Model:
YAAF-Miner is a system that utilizes smart contracts to perform various fund management and investment functions. These DeFi functions include:
1. Fund Allocation:
One of the main functions of YAAF-Miner is fund allocation, which involves dividing the collected funds into two separate pools: the Quantitative Fund Pool and the Yield Aggregation Fund Pool.
a. The Quantitative Fund Pool, which makes up 80% of the total funds, is managed by YAAF-Model and employs various quantitative trading strategies, including but not limited to Quantitative Robot, Futures and Options, Trust Investment, Fixed-income Investment, and Swap Flash Payment. This pool is expected to have a monthly yield of 12%-36%.
b. On the other hand, the Yield Aggregation Fund Pool makes up 20% of the total funds and is managed by YAAF- Miner. This pool utilizes the Yield Aggregator for liquid staking mining, which includes activities such as Pledging Lending, Morgage Clearing Services, and Liquidity Mining. This pool is expected to have a monthly yield of 8%-12%.
2. Fund Balancing:
In addition, to fund allocation, YAAF-Miner also has a fund- balancing function enabled by its smart contracts. This function monitors the Yield Aggregation Fund Pool in real time and activates a rebalancing mechanism if the fund ratio falls below 15% or exceeds 25%. This rebalancing aims to stabilize the
Quantitative Fund Pool so that the quantitative trading strategies can execute smoothly and to ensure that the Yield Aggregation Fund Pool has sufficient liquidity for users to withdraw their profits at any time.
3. Yield Calculation:
YAAF-Miner also has a yield calculation function, which uses smart contracts to calculate profits dynamically based on various factors, including the investment time, the number of funds, and the loyalty of funds (length of continuous investment). An automatic dividend distribution mechanism then distributes these profits to users.
4. User Interface:
Finally, YAAF-Miner provides a user-friendly interface through a DAPP (decentralized application) that allows users to invest (stake mining), reinvest (re-stake), and withdraw profits (cash out). The smart contracts used by YAAF-Miner enable this interface.
How to Profit from YAAF-Miner’s Referral Program?
If you wish to earn from the YAAF-Miner’s referral program, you can recommend it to a friend. Say you are invested in YAAF-Miner and
recommend it to your friend B, B recommends C, C recommends D. D recommends E then: You will receive 10% of B's investment amount
+ 2% of C's investment amount + 0.5% of D's investment amount + 0.5% of E's investment amount.
If each investor recommends 3, and each investor only invests 100BUSD, at this time, The referral income you can get is 102BUSD. Similarly, B, C, and D can obtain a referral income of 61.5, 48, and 30 BUSD, respectively.
The Takeaway – YAAF-Miner and the Future of DeFi:
YAAF-Miner provides investors with a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services that they can use to access secure, transparent, and cost-effective economic opportunities in the web3 ecosystem.
Using YAAF-Miner, investors can access many exciting DeFi opportunities and rewards. The Yield Aggregator Autonomous Fund (YAAF) is a revolutionary financial ecosystem in DeFi that empowers users to earn high returns on their investments while supporting multiple DeFi protocols. Investing in YAAF-miner not only allows you to earn high returns but empowers the exciting future of DeFi.
