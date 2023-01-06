Submit Release
Srishti Textile Breaks Record, Supplies 10000 Bed Sheets in Just 11 Days to Neoseal Adhesive Pvt. Ltd.

Srishti Textile is proud to announce that it has broken its own record by supplying 10000-bed sheets to Neoseal Adhesive Pvt. Ltd. in just 11 days.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Srishti Textile, a leading supplier of high-quality bed sheets and linens, is proud to announce that it has broken its own record by supplying 10000-bed sheets to Neoseal Adhesive Pvt. Ltd. in just 11 days.

This achievement is a testament to Srishti Textile's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver on its promises. The company has a reputation for providing top-notch products and impeccable customer service, and this latest accomplishment further solidifies its position as a leading supplier in the industry.

"We are thrilled to have successfully met Neoseal Adhesive's demand for bed sheets in such a short time frame," said Hitesh Sharma, Owner of Srishti Textile. "This achievement is a result of our dedicated team and our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service to all of our customers."

Srishti Textile is known for its high-quality, eco-friendly products, and its commitment to sustainability. The company uses only the finest materials and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to ensure that its products are of the highest standard. Srishti Textile is excited to continue providing top-notch products and excellent customer service to its clients. The company looks forward to building strong relationships with its customers and helping them achieve their business goals.

