Borderless Access appoints BV Pradeep to its Global Advisory team
BV Pradeep, Advisory Board
Ruchika Gupta, CEO, Borderless Access
With BV Pradeep coming on as an advisor, Borderless Access gets the opportunity to continue its high growth momentum as an Insights specialist in the marketing world.”BENGALURU, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borderless Access, as part of its roadmap as a global insights and analytics solutions company has announced the appointment of BV Pradeep to its global advisory team. This appointment is the strategic extension for building momentum for its recently launched, award-winning, proprietary market research solutions.
— Ruchika Gupta, CEO
BV Pradeep has been an Insight professional & management leader for over three decades. Having been in Global, Regional & Country leadership roles, he has led insight teams of over 300 CMI professionals across 40 countries. He has partnered with C-suite business leaders of Top Fortune companies to build and land insight-led strategies for business growth. He is one of the most influential voices in the Global Market Research & Insight Industry having served as Governing Council Member for ESOMAR for 6 years, with 2017-18 as its elected Vice President. Pradeep was also the President of Market research Society of India for 6 years (1999-2005).
“BV Pradeep needs no introduction to the Marketing & CMI world. He is instrumental in creating many “firsts” in the research & insights industry, and we are proud that he will guide Borderless Access in continuing to develop world-class digital-first products and solutions in the fast-evolving marketing world.” - Ruchika Gupta, CEO
BV Pradeep with expertise in several core areas which includes shaping the business vision, building a client-centric portfolio of insight tools & solutions, step changing consumer insight mining for growth impact on brands & businesses, will advise and drive Borderless Access’s vision of developing strategies for acquiring and expanding client base.
"I am delighted to be partnering with Ruchika, Dushyant, and the Borderless Access team on their ambitious growth plans for the coming years. I share the intense passion, energy, and commitment of the BA team, to deliver insights that make a tangible and significant difference to the performance of brands & businesses of BA’s clients, in terms of both top and bottom-line growth. Looking forward to leveraging my global and also in-market CMI experience & expertise to help BA team to accelerate their growth journey." - BV Pradeep
BV Pradeep's appointment reflects Borderless Access' commitment to embrace & lead the development of world-class research & insight practices and solutions.
About BORDERLESS ACCESS
Borderless Access is an award-winning market research company with its digital-first products and solutions for agile research. We cater to our global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms and End Enterprises, who need rich, intelligent and actionable quant-qual insights, with our technology and analytics-driven research solutions – BA Health, BA Insightz, SmartSight, Panel Solutions along with our proprietary 7 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 40 global markets. Borderless Access has been Certified by Great Place To Work India for the period of Dec, 22 to Dec, 23.
www.borderlessaccess.com
Saurabh Gupta
Borderless Access Private Limited
+91 80 4931 3800
marketing@borderlessaccess.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other