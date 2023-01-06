Tebufenozide Market size is estimated to reach US$7.79 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The relatively low side-effects of Tebufenozide, when compared to other chemical insecticides, are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Tebufenozide Market size is estimated to reach $7.79 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Tebufenozide is a highly selective ecdysone agonist insect growth regulator that causes premature moulting in caterpillar pests. Studies have found that insects injected with tebufenozide have arrested follicle development. This helped in the identification of a regulatory cascade that is induced in the follicular cells. At the top of this regulatory cascade is the retinoic acid receptor-related orphan nuclear receptor, which gets expressed during the vitellogenic stage. Some of the key applications of tebufenozide include fruits & vegetables and crops such as rice & corn.

The robust growth in the demand for food products owing to the rapid rise in global disposable income and population is a key factor driving the demand for Tebufenozide during the forecast period 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, the North American segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This can be attributed to the stringent regulations regarding the use of broad-spectrum chemical insecticides in countries such as the US and Canada. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the rising adoption of selective insecticides in major emerging economies such as China and India.

2. The relatively low side-effects of Tebufenozide, when compared to other chemical insecticides, are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the rising adoption of insect-resistant Genetically Modified crops is projected to hamper growth opportunities.

Segmental Analysis:

Tebufenozide Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The Tebufenozide market based on the form can be further segmented into liquid and powder. The powder segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is poised to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Tebufenozide Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Tebufenozide market based on the application can be further segmented into Vegetables & Fruits, Corn & Rice, and others. The fruits and vegetable segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Tebufenozide Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Tebufenozide market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tebufenozide Industry are -

1. Sigma-Aldrich

2. Nippon Soda

3. Wings Chemical

4. Kumiai Chemical Industry

5. Green Mountain

