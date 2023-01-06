Global Dairy Products Beverages Market to Reach $32.5 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Speedy modernization, variety of flavors, and growing disposable income owing to economic prosperity are Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Dairy Products Beverages Market size is estimated to reach $32.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dairy products beverages can be delineated as drinks fabricated from dairy products such as yogurt, milk, kefir, and others. Owing to their nutrient-rich nature they are consumed worldwide on a larger scale. Dairy-based beverages are home to essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, riboflavin, magnesium, vitamin B12, and polyunsaturated fatty acids (linoleic acid and oleic acid) that ensure overall body health by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing LDL cholesterol. Preparation of such beverages requires standard facilities and the utmost hygienic environment to prevent the growth of polychlorinated biphenyls whose contamination may set severe metabolic syndrome in motion. The global dairy products beverages market outlook is exceptionally enchanting considering the rising demand for flavored options. The health benefits associated with dairy beverages, augmenting purchasing power and health consciousness, dynamic modernization, state-of-the-art milking technologies, broadening retail chain network, and recent developments like mergers and acquisitions are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Dairy Products Beverages Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Dairy-Products-Beverages-Market-Research-513437

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dairy Products Beverages Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Dairy Products Beverages Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Accruing purchasing power and proliferating health cognizance as the world is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of Global Dairy Products Beverages Market as the world is reeling under the weight of numerous life-threatening ailments. Lactose intolerance, dwindled demand, and supply chain owing to harsh restrictions are posing certain challenges in front of manufacturers, and expanding veganism trends are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Dairy Products Beverages Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513439

Segmental Analysis:

Global Dairy Products Beverages Market Segment Analysis-By Source : The Global Dairy Products Beverages Market based on the source type can be further segmented into milk, kefir, yogurt, buttermilk, and others. The yogurt segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Dairy Products Beverages Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Dairy Products Beverages Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online Platforms. The offline stores segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Dairy Products Beverages Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Dairy Products Beverages Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dairy Products Beverages Industry are -

1. Danone

2. Nestle

3. Arla Foods

4. Chr Hansen

5. Organic Valley

Click on the following link to buy the Dairy Products Beverages Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513437

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Dairy Products Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18309/dairy-products-market.html

B. Sports & Energy Drinks Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18306/sports-energy-drinks-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062