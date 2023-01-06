Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lotions (including sunscreens) market. As per TBRC’s lotions (including sunscreens) market forecast, the global lotions (including sunscreens) market size is expected to grow from $87.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The growth in the lotions (including sunscreens) market is due to Rapid growth in the millennial population and their shopping patterns. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest lotions (including sunscreens) market share. Major players in the lotions (including sunscreens) market include Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtree and Evelyn.

Learn More On The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7810&type=smp

Trending Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Trend

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sunscreen lotions, nail polish with UV protection, and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories, such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Segments

• By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Other Types

• By Application: Men, Women, Baby

• By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

• By Geography: The global lotions (including sunscreens) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global lotions (including sunscreens) market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lotions-global-market-report

The lotion is a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic, or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens are substances that protect from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus help against sunburns.

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lotions (including sunscreens) global market size, drivers and trends, lotions (including sunscreens) global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and lotions (including sunscreens) global market growth across geographies. The lotions (including sunscreens) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotions-global-market-report

Face Creams Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model