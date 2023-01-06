Borderless Access Is Now Great Place To Work Certified™!
I am really proud and truly humbled by this achievement and it is a reflection of us being successful in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at the company.”BENGALURU, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borderless Access has been Certified by Great Place To Work India for the period of Dec, 22 to Dec, 23!
This proud moment is a result of the continued conviction of the Borderless Access team members, past and present, in creating and sustaining an inclusive, respectful and transparent work culture that encourages performance along with a strong connection with the team & company.
Borderless Access witnessed a 30% growth in employee headcount during the last two years. Considering the WFH situation for over 2 years and that a third of the team is relatively new to the company, it is an incredible achievement that we were Certified as a Great Place To Work. The high scores on all parameters are a display of the trust placed in the leadership and the management who place a high emphasis on employee wellness and empathetic team management.
“I am really proud and truly humbled by this achievement and it is a reflection of us being successful in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at the company. I take this opportunity to thank all members of the BA family for your trust in the leadership team and voicing your opinion on what is going well and what needs improvement.” - Ruchika Gupta, CEO
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
About BORDERLESS ACCESS
Borderless Access is an award-winning market research company with its digital-first products and solutions for agile research. We cater to our global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms and End Enterprises, who need rich, intelligent and actionable quant-qual insights, with our technology and analytics-driven research solutions – BA Health, BA Insightz, SmartSight, Panel Solutions along with our proprietary 7 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 40 global markets.
