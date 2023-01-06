KPIT unveils holistic software technology roadmap for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) at CES 2023
Technology unveil is a reinforcement of KPIT's strong competence and readiness to engage in large and futuristic programs with mobility leaders
We are delighted to partner with mobility leaders to accelerate their journey towards a production-ready SDV.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPIT Technologies, a Global No.1 software integration partner for the automotive & mobility industry, marked the beginning of an exciting Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA. CES is a flagship technology event with vehicle technology as a key focus area.
— Mr. Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO, and MD of KPIT Technologies
The mobility industry uses software to drive innovation and create a post-vehicle sale business model driven by delivering services to end consumers. This paradigm of SDV demands a significant change in how software is approached. Hardware-software separation, creating a new SDV platform common across vehicles, accelerating towards high-performance computing chipsets, virtualization, and enabling data and application upgrades through the cloud are key tenets of the new approach.
KPIT unveil at CES 2023 is themed - Accelerating transformation towards SDV. It comprises technology solutions that address three major areas A. Establishing the E/E infrastructure and technology stack, B. Bringing scale to production through technology C. Creating a digital customer experience and monetizing across vehicle lifecycle.
Solutions are created based on KPITs strong understanding of client challenges thereby helping craft a very specific roadmap towards their SDV transformation.
"We are delighted to partner with mobility leaders to accelerate their journey towards a production-ready SDV. Over the years, we have built technology solutions, platforms, and accelerators. We have made significant investments and partnerships. All these come together to offer our clients unmatched cutting edge technology solutions that address their challenges." said Mr. Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO, and MD of KPIT Technologies
About KPIT Technologies
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 10000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and Mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.
To know more, visit https://www.kpit.com/
KPIT Newsroom and Media resources center: https://www.kpit.com/newsroom/
