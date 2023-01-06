Snow Joe & Sun Joe to Auction Returns & Liquidation Pallets on StoreReturns.com
Over 100 liquidation pallets of returned equipment are up for auction including lawnmowers, pressure washers, and snow blowers.
Buyers can purchase one or several of these liquidation pallets, go through them and either keep what they want or resell the items for a significant profit”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the same for any manufacturer, distributor, dealer or retailer; returns are a part of the sales process. According to a retail report released by the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail consumers are expected to return more than $816 billion worth of retail merchandise purchased in 2022. In the report, for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns. Most retailers do not resell returned items, they typically liquidate them in bulk or simply discard them.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder of StoreReturns.com
StoreReturns.com, a platform for listing and selling returned merchandise, is working with New Jersey based Snow Joe LLC to list and sell over one hundred pallets of returned items located at their Houston distribution facility. "Buying returned merchandise on StoreReturns.com is a great way for buyers and the public to help the entire retail process" says Gabriel Prado, Founder of StoreReturns.com. He goes on to say "Buyers can purchase one or several of these liquidation pallets, go through them and either keep what they want or resell the items for a significant profit".
There are over 100 liquidation pallets up for auction with a variety of outdoor equipment including snow blowers, pressure washers, lawnmowers, trimmers and accessories just to name a few. "This is truly a unique sale with name brand and useful equipment to bid on for end users and resellers alike" says Gabriel.
The online only auction is split between two sales, which are taking place on the StoreReturns.com website. The first sale features 48 liquidation pallets being individually sold and the second sale features two full truckloads of returns being sold by the truck. Bidding is open now through Thursday January 12th for both sales, which end at 2pm and 3pm Central Time. The items are located in Houston, TX 77029.
Participants must register on StoreReturns.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday January 20th at 4pm. For more information visit StoreReturns.com or call 844-300-6700. Please do not contact Snow Joe or the location, for questions regarding the auction contact StoreReturns.com directly. To view the sales and the items being offered, visit https://storereturns.com/snowjoe.
Gabriel Prado
StoreReturns.com
+1 602-828-3957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube