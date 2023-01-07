Gara Hair Launches Virgin Remy Temple Hair Extensions
Virgin Hair Extensions ethically sourced from south indian temples. The purest natural hair which is chemically untouched and unprocessed .UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gara Hair Brings High Quality, Ethically Sourced Virgin Hair Extensions to Customers Around the Globe. Gara Hair is an India-based provider of high-quality virgin hair extensions bringing ethically sourced beauty products to customers around the world. With a focus on gathering and cultivating human hair extensions that perfectly resemble the appearance and feel of natural hair, Gara Hair is a trusted brand helping customers feel confident and beautiful with their everyday appearance.
Gara Hair utilizes a network of relationships with temples in South India to collect an ethically sourced supply of natural, undamaged hair. This specific type of hair extension is sought after because of its status as “virgin hair,” meaning the strands have been untouched by chemical treatments, bleaches, and colors. As a result, the virgin hair has its cuticles intact and goes the same direction from the top to bottom of each strand.
This elite supply of natural virgin hair allows Gara Hair to produce the highest quality extensions possible. Each product is guaranteed to have a natural wave, noticeable fullness, reliable gloss, and exceptional usability. With a natural flow, easy movement, and unaltered condition, working with Gara Hair extensions will feel precisely like styling your own hair, with even more cosmetology possibilities.
Because Gara Hair extensions are chemically untouched, they retain their beauty and vitality for years. Every Gara Hair product can be cleaned with shampoo, conditioned regularly, dried with a blow dryer, and curled with a flat iron, as well as undergo treatments like coloring and perming without becoming damaged. Customers enjoy using Gara Hair extensions to add various styles to their natural looks, giving their weaves trustworthy extension options that look natural and remain durable.
Four products are currently available in the Gara Hair catalog, with sizes ranging from 10-30:
● Bulk Hair Extensions - Braiding Hair, starting at $45 with straight and wavy options
● Clip-in Hair Extensions, starting at $149
● Straight Hair Extensions - Machine Weft, starting at $49
● Wavy Hair Extensions - Machine Weft, starting at $59
Top-notch quality assurance is one of Gara Hair’s most important missions. Gara Hair owns and operates its own factory on-site in India and manages in-house operations to ensure complete control of the production process from start to finish.
Once the raw hair has been procured from South Indian temples, it is carefully examined. Following a thorough washing and re-inspection to correct or dispose of any flaws, the hair goes through the extension production phase where quality assurance representatives examine each final product. Finally, the finished product is distributed around the world with free and trusted global shipping. With extensive experience satisfying international customers, the Gara Hair team is well-versed in managing exceptional customer service.
