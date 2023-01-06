Content Delivery Network Market Size to Boost $29.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 15.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Content Delivery Network Market Drivers Rising Demand for Online Games

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Content Delivery Network Market is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising recognition of wealthy media content and the growing demand for online gaming are enhancing the growth of the content delivery network market. Moreover, the rapid transition of media organizations towards digital distribution model and the rising use of internet services are driving the content delivery network (CDN) market. The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and so on has propelled the need for live video streaming and OTT services from applications such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and so on. In conjunction with this, in recent times the COVID-19 lockdown is also highly enhancing several applications growth such as media and entertainment, online gaming and education are further driving the growth of the CDN market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 37% in 2020, growing dominance of popular social media and OTT platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, encent Video, iQiyi, and Youku and many others has been rising in this region.

2. Cloud security solutions is growing at a highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period. As this solutions help in protecting data from thefts and loss, along with reducing attacks that can hamper network performance.

3. Content Delivery Network in Media & Services segment is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period. Owing to Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies are set to drive the growth of the Media and Entertainment market.

4. Content Delivery Network top 10 companies include iScaler Ltd., ChinacacheÂ, Akamai Technologies Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc., CenturyLink Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd., MaxCDN, Limelight Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.),Hibernia Networks, Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Japan Co. Ltd., Cloud flare Inc. among others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud security solutions is growing at a highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period. These solutions help in protecting data from thefts and loss, along with reducing attacks that can hamper network performance.

2. Content Delivery Network in Media & Services segment is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Media and Entertainment segment is anticipated to reach Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies are set to drive the growth of the Media and Entertainment market.

3. Adding to this, the outbreak of Coronavirus has significantly driven the market for media and entertainment services such as Television programs, OTT platform programs and so on. Due to this outbreak, Zee5 India, says the platform has witnessed an 80% increase in subscriptions and over 50% growth in time spent recently

4. Similarly, services like Amazon Prime and Netflix have seen an 82.63% increase in time spent due to outbreak of these viruses.

5. North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 36% in 2020, growing dominance of popular social media and OTT platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, encent Video, iQiyi, and Youku and many others has been rising in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Content Delivery Network industry are -

1. iScaler Ltd.

2. Chinacache

3. Akamai Technologies Inc.

4. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

5. Amazon Web Services Inc.

