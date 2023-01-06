Silicon Fertilizer Market size is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Silicon Fertilizer Market size is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Fertilizer Market size is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Silicon fertilizers such as calcium silicate, potassium silicate, and more are deployed in agriculture activities for various applications including foliar spray and soil amendment to enhance growth and yield of all annual and vegetable crops by enabling upright growth. Silicone fertilizer is significant in agriculture because it enables crops to have stronger and thicker stems, shorter internodes, and reduced water lodging. The silicon fertilizer market is majorly driven by the growth of field crops production such as coarse grains, wheat, rice, and more. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in the year 2020, the global coarse grains production was 1,434 million metric tons, and in 2021 it was 1,498.9 million metric tons, an increase of 4.5%. Additionally, such growth is also showcased for horticulture crops, which is further benefiting the silicon fertilizer industry growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silicon fertilizer market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the silicon fertilizer market, owing to the increasing food crop production in the region. For instance, to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2020, the total wheat production in China was 134.3 million metric tons, and in 2021 it was 136.9 million metric tons, an increase of 1.6%.

2. The increasing research and development associated with farming techniques such as hydroponics, floriculture, and more for increasing crop productivity are creating an opportunity for the silicon fertilizer market growth.

3. Furthermore, the increasing crop production within the same area of arable land is surging the demand for silicon fertilizers to increase the crop yield, which is further propelling the silicon fertilizer market growth.

4. However, the availability of substitutes such as bio-based fertilizers, lime sulfur, and more is creating a bottleneck for the growth of the silicon fertilizer market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Silicon Fertilizer Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The synthetic segment held the largest share in the silicon fertilizer market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022-to 2027. Synthetic silicon fertilizers such as potassium silicate, sodium silicate, and more are composed of synthetic materials and consist of inorganic substances and chemicals. They are highly beneficial for soil amendment application because their use in soil provides resistance to bacterial and fungal diseases.

2. Silicon Fertilizer Market Segment Analysis – By Crop Type : The field crop segment held the largest share in the silicon fertilizer market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. The silicon fertilizer is used in the field crops such as wheat, rice, and more in the soil amendment application. The utilization of silicon is crucial because it is an important micronutrient for crops to make them stronger and healthier. The surging field crop production at the global level is benefiting the growth of the silicon fertilizer demand.

3. Silicon Fertilizer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Silicon Fertilizer market in 2021 up to 38%. The agriculture sector is the key sector of the Asia-Pacific region. This is to create more food reserves and enable food security for uncertain environmental conditions. For enabling food safety the production of food crops, cash crops, and more is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silicon Fertilizer industry are:

1. Plant Tuff Inc.

2. Agripower

3. Maxsil (Silicon Fertilisers Pty Ltd)

4. Denka Co. Ltd.

5. Redox Pty Ltd.

