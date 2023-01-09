Submit Release
Samantha F. Grant, Leading Nutrition Expert to Spearhead 14-Day Detox

The two-week revitalizing detox will begin on Monday, Jan 9

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samantha F. Grant, the leading nutrition expert, is set to embark on a 14-day detox to help cleanse the body of harmful substances. The detox offers many health benefits, such as sharper thinking, clear skin, decreased inflammation, fat loss, increased energy, and diminished cravings. The 14-day detox will begin on Monday, January 9. Grant says that people are often misinformed about what to believe about detoxing. The health expert says ridding the body of harmful chemicals is more accessible than most think and does not have to cause discomfort.

“There is so much misinformation when it comes to cleansing and detoxing. I will reveal the three biggest mistakes people make when embarking on a cleanse (Hint: you don't have to starve)," informed Grant.

Not only is starvation not required, but those who try the detoxification system will also enjoy two delicious detox protein shakes daily and a meal. There is also the option to have a snack. Past participants in the detox program have received excellent outcomes. From experiencing extreme weight loss to just feeling better, Grant says her clients see clear results. There is a slew of false promises and many misconceptions about the facts concerning the safe and proper way to detoxify the body. According to Ask The Scientist, “as with many health topics, there is a much misinformation about detoxification out there, and in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, there is a good chance you'll encounter some of these detox myths.” Grant’s detox program aims to educate clients on the proper way to detox without causing harm or pain to themselves. The critical component of the system is no fasting is required.

“It is one of my life's missions to expose the myths of detoxing and helping you do it safely and effectively — without damaging your metabolism!” exclaims Grant.

The highly acclaimed fitness guru has helped thousands of patients along their weight loss journey. Grant says she specializes in helping patients achieve “hormonal balance, correcting metabolism irregularities and weight loss.” The keynote speaker has been featured in many popular publications, including Salon City Magazine and Red Magazine. She was recently named one of the top 9 holistic nutritionists in Los Angeles. Among her many accomplishments, she has worked with A-list celebrities, high-ranking government officials, and many more. Grant says her program is for anyone, and those participating in the 14-day detox will look and feel better.

“You will gain so much insight and feel more confident after this,” added Grant.

To learn more about Samantha F. Grant, visit her website at https://samfgrant.com/.

To register for the 14-day detox, click here.

