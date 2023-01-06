Submit Release
Mountain Beach Resort, Pratumnak Beach, Pattaya, Thailand Destination Group Announces Acquisition

PATTAYA, THAILAND, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Group acquires Mountain Beach Resort, a full- service resort property located in the heart of Pratumnak area, Pattaya. The resort is located directly adjacent to the PEACH Trade & Convention Center and 200m from the Pratumnak beach. Pratumnak beach area is known for trendy restaurants and beachside cafes. Pratumnak Beach is one of the nicest upscale family-style beaches in Pattaya area popular for both Thais and foreigners alike.

Pattaya is a popular beach resort on the Gulf of Thailand just 100km southeast of Bangkok and a 1 hour drive from Suvarnbhummi International Airport. Pattaya is famous for its sandy beaches, great food, and exciting nightlife. Destination Group intends to undertake a complete renovation and will rebrand the property with an international operator in 2023.

Upon completion of the renovation, the resort will comprise 354+ rooms, 150 seat beach club, a high energy nightclub, 250 seat all-day cafe, a wellness spa, kids club and teens club, and 800m2 of meeting facilities. The property is scheduled to open late 2023.

Destination Group founded in 1996 by Gary Murray, CEO, owns and operates hotels, restaurants, and the largest hostel group in Asia. Through it’s hotel division, Destination Resorts, now owns and operates now more than 2500 rooms in resorts in Phuket, Hua Hin, Samui, Khao Lak, and now Pattaya, Thailand. Through its F&B division, Destination Eats, it owns and operates 30+ restaurants, including Hard Rock Cafe, Hooters Restaurants, Scoozi Pizza, Big Boy restaurants, Wow Cow Ice Cream, Urban Grunge Coffee, Boom Boom Burgers, Gonchon Chicken, Taco Delight, Hanuman Thai, Power Eats, and most recently Virtual Kitchens. Through its hostel division, Collective Hospitality, has more than 50+ hostels with more than 6000 beds under operation and development under its Slumber Party, Bodega, and Socialtel brands across Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Destination Group, please visit https://destination-group.com/hotels/

Henk Sijtsma - Group Director of Marketing
