The Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition Announces Jury and Opening of Applications

Beautiful Nashville at Night The All-Star Jury of the 2023 NICPC

The Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition (NICPC) announces Jury members, venue, and opens applications for the 2023 competition.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition (NICPC) announced Jury members, venue, repertoire, rules, and prizes as it opened applications for the 2023 edition. The competition, for exceptional pianists aged 6-22 will take place October 14-15, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee at McAfee Concert Hall at Belmont University. Applications are now being accepted via the competition website (https://www.nashvillechopin.org/apply). Participants will be chosen through application screening and an online recorded audition to be listened to blindly by Jury members. Competitors will be announced in September, 2023. Graciella Kowalczyk, renowned Polish-American pianist, will serve as Jury chairman.

The Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition is a proud member of the Alink-Argerich Foundation and is seeking admission to the World Federation of International Music Competitions. The competition website has all the information contestants need to determine eligibility and to apply for participation in auditions. Students of Jury members are not allowed to apply.

2023 COMPETITION JURY

* Graciella Kowalczyk (chairman)

* Antonio Pompa-Baldi

* Kevin Kenner

* Kristian Klefstad

* Kenneth Broberg

* Nathan Aspinall

* Tamás Ungár

* Pavel Nersessian

* Kemal Gekić