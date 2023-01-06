JANUARY 5, 2023 - Nick Stosic is named Interim Commissioner at Nevada Division of Insurance

Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 5, 2023

CARSON CITY, NV – Nevada’s Director of the Department of Business and Industry, Terry Reynolds today announced the appointment of Nick Stosic as Interim Insurance Commissioner at the Nevada Division of Insurance (Division), effective January 6. The appointment was made following the resignation of Barbara Richardson, who has served in the role since March 2016.

Mr. Stosic most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner with the Division where he provided oversight of the Product Compliance, Market Regulation and Captives sections, while also acting as the liaison with Nevada’s insurance agents and brokers. Prior to that he served as the Division’s Insurance Regulation Liaison, beginning his career with the state in 2016.

Mr. Stosic is a Nevada native and an alumnus of the University of Arizona where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1978. He worked with the international accounting firm of Price Waterhouse and Co. while obtaining his Certified Public Accountant designation, and later returned home to Reno in 1982 where he dedicated his career to the family insurance business, working as an insurance producer, agency owner and manager until 2015.

Interim Commissioner Stosic has earned the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, and Certified Financial Planner and has also had the honor of serving as President of the Northern Nevada Life Underwriters Association; the Sierra Nevada Association of Financial Service Professionals; and the Nevada Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Division of Insurance, a Division of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, protects the rights of Nevada consumers and regulates Nevada’s $22 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. For Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, the Division investigated 5,062 consumer complaints, answered approximately 25,00 inquiries, and recovered over $8 million on behalf of consumers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV

###