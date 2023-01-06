NYA NYA EXPERIENCE CELEBRITY FASHION & BEAUTY EXPO SHOWCASING “HI-VOLTAGE,” A TECHNOLOGY-INSPIRED FASHION COLLECTION

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, AUGUST 12, 2023, Nya Nya Experience, the leading global fashion & beauty industry connector, hosted by Nya Nya Couture. Nya Nya Experience will provide a meeting place to inspire relationships between fashion experts, stylists, aspiring designers, vendors, fashion shows, contests, free giveaways, and a live DJ - offering a fresh perspective on Atlanta in the fashion & beauty industry.

With the amount of innovation happening these days, we plan to push the industry forward, highlighting our fashion tech collection consisting of heavily coated metallic colors, hardware, robotic features, and/or functions. Guests from around the world attend the annual event to discover the hottest new trends, buy products, discover new brands, and learn from fashion moguls and industry experts. Nya Nya Experience promises to be the ultimate display of creativity, unlike anything our attendees have ever seen. We can’t wait to see this group of talented designers as they “raise the bar” in creativity and designs in their head-to-toe looks.

This “red carpet” affair will be one of Atlanta’s most high-profile events of the year and will showcase one of Atlanta’s hottest “unique & sexy” fashion collections, said Lisa Wu, former RHOA star. Fashionistas, celebrities, VIPs, and media are set to cover this event. There will also be a reception, a meet & greet with the designer, wine, and more.

Venue: Georgia International Convention Center

2000 Convention Center Concourse

College Park, GA 30337

Time: 12:00 p.m. -9 p.m.

Rsvp for this event: www.nyanyaexperience.com

For additional information, press or media, contact Susan Benoit at sbenoitpr@gmail.com

Nya Nya Couture

Nya Nya Couture was established in 2003 in Atlanta, Ga. A product of edgy couture by the designer: Crystal Harris. The company’s name originated from her daughter, Nyah, who was born in 2002. Nya Nya Couture is a fusion of bold, vibrant colors and timeless textures with edgy patterns and embellishments that come together for that “urban glamour” look. Pieces can be worn casually or to night events. No two pieces are alike; many include hand-crafted detail and/or embellishments. And in doing so, we strive to support local charities. Please visit us online: www.iamnyanyacouture.com

Nya Nya Experience

Nya Nya Experience was established in 2019 by Nya Nya Couture and is one of the fastest-growing fashion & beauty expos in the southeast for emerging creative minds. This platform focuses on emerging artists to network, brand their service and/or product, make sales, and get educated, drawing nearly 7000 attendees for one day of music, entertainment, and empowerment. www.nyanyaexperience.com

Our Purple Hearts Foundation

Our Purple Hearts Foundation is a 501 c (3) recognized company founded in January 2011. They provide guidance, counseling, beauty services, self-motivation, and free clothing to women once victims of domestic violence. Our Purple Hearts Foundation thrives on empowering self-motivation and monthly meetings with single mothers who were once victims, teaching them the skill of self-confidence while motivating them to go back into the workforce and/or continue their education. Our Purple Hearts build awareness of domestic violence and educate our women about the signs & consequences of abusive relationships. Please visit online: www.ourpurplehearts.com

