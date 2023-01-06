Submit Release
Coastwide recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopened

NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW reopens all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coastwide.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

Click here to view online ODFW news releases.

ODA: Judy Dowell, 503-871-2118, judy.dowell@oda.oregon.gov

ODFW: Mitch Vance, 541-257-2557, mitch.vance@odfw.oregon.gov

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian que la pesca recreativa de cangrejos está abierta para una costa sur de Oregón. La pesca recreative de cangrejos ahora está abierta desde la frontera de Washington hasta la frontera de California.

Siempre se recomienda destripar el cangrejo y quitarle las vísceras/órganos antes de cocinarlo, esto incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando, o cualquier otro método o procedimiento. La ODA continuará haciendo pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los supermercados, tiendas, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en:

http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.

