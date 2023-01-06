For Immediate Release:

Jan. 5, 2023

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on Jan. 12 in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will begin its next public meeting at noon on Jan. 12, 2023 at the Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E 29th St. N, Wichita. The meeting will begin with an introduction of Commissioners and guests, a review of agenda items, approval of past minutes, and public comment on items not listed on the agenda. No items will be voted on during the Commission’s Jan. 12 meeting.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a brief legislative update from KDWP’s chief legal counsel, and a General Discussion period covering:

2023 Commissioner Big Game Permit program update and drawing

Proposed 2023-2024 webless migratory game bird bag limits and season dates

Proposed 2023-2024 waterfowl season dates, and bag and possession limits

Use of night vision during the coyote hunting season

Hunting pressure on public lands

Proposed 2023-2024 deer season dates for Kansas’ military installations

Amount of fees charged for licenses and permits

Commissioners will then hear several Workshop Session items, which may be voted on at a future date, including:

Antelope seasons, bag limits and permits. Staff will recommend a permanent season framework for antelope; discuss several approaches they’re considering to reduce hunter harvest (due to poor production); and, provide an update on proposed permit allocations.

Staff will recommend a permanent season framework for antelope; discuss several approaches they’re considering to reduce hunter harvest (due to poor production); and, provide an update on proposed permit allocations. Elk seasons, bag limits and permits. Staff will recommend a permanent season framework for elk, as well as provide an update on units open to hunting and permit allocations.

Staff will recommend a permanent season framework for elk, as well as provide an update on units open to hunting and permit allocations. Big game permanent regulations , to include clarifying the regulation that pertains to acquiring pronghorn antelope permits or preference points, and proposed 2023-2024 deer season dates.

, to include clarifying the regulation that pertains to acquiring pronghorn antelope permits or preference points, and proposed 2023-2024 deer season dates. Updates to the Public Lands reference document , to include designating select tracts of Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area as refuges; requiring electronic check-in on all public lands for hunting activity only; electronic check-in on select river access sites for non-motorized vessel use; and, reserving most Special Hunts for Kansas residents only.

, to include designating select tracts of Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area as refuges; requiring electronic check-in on all public lands for hunting activity only; electronic check-in on select river access sites for non-motorized vessel use; and, reserving most Special Hunts for Kansas residents only. Annual camping permits. Staff will discuss increased camping occupancy, and changes that may be necessary for resolving capacity and RV storage issues.

Following the Workshop Session, time will again be set aside for public comment on items not listed on the agenda.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

Click HERE to download the Jan. 12, 2023, meeting agenda and briefing book.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will take place March 9, 2023 at noon at the Ramada Convention Center, Topeka.

###