Raymond West Makes Strategic Investment in Performance Plus Installations

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA - Raymond West, a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions, announced today that it will acquire a significant stake in Performance Plus Installations.

“We look forward to providing Raymond West with the resources to maximize their material handling solutions and accelerate the growth of their automation services,” said Bob Istwan, President of Performance Plus Installations. “Combining Raymond’s history of innovation with our large-scale installation expertise will add significant value to their customer base.”

The strategic investment helps Raymond West grow an installation capability as a dedicated service to support its rapid storage and automation growth. With this strategic investment, Raymond West secures a quality dedicated source for installation services, while its customers will have the support of an international company.

“Our vision is to establish a new standard for powering the world’s leading businesses with optimized end-to-endless intralogistics solutions,” said James Wilcox, President of Raymond West. “Partnering with Performance Plus Installations, which has a well-earned reputation for the highest-quality workmanship and professionalism, will help us to better provide solutions to any problem or challenge our clients have.”

About Raymond West

Raymond West is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions that optimize entire operations, deliver actionable insights, and transform through automation. At Raymond West, our aim is to deliver the utmost quality and to work for continuous improvement every day, in every aspect of our business. We value the trust that Raymond West has earned through decades of proven performance and hands-on innovation. Our customers can rely on us to exceed their expectations by providing supply chain knowledge as well as our commitment to ensure their business is up and running 24/7.

For more information, visit raymondwest.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Performance Plus Installations

Performance Plus Installations is the industry leader for all mechanical installations of material handling and storage equipment. Our vast array of core competencies includes installation and decommissioning services of Conveyor Systems, Pick Modules, AS/RS Systems, Radioshuttle, and all types of pallet racking. In addition to our professional crews, we have a team of Project Managers, Operations and Safety Specialists to ensure all projects are met with the greatest care.

