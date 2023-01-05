Submit Release
Senator Fontana Announces Traffic Safety Grant for Carnegie

Allegheny County – January 5, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced a new grant to improve traffic safety in Carnegie. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) fund, an initiative to improve safety, enhance mobility, and reduce traffic congestion across Pennsylvania.

The Borough of Carnegie was awarded $10,422 to install radar feedback signs on Forsythe Road.

“Traffic safety outcomes improve when we invest in infrastructure and tools that enforce speed limits and basic rules of the road,” said Senator Fontana. “I’m proud to see state funds support a local project that will ultimately make Forsythe Road safer for drivers, residents, and pedestrians.”

Senator Fontana has secured over $7.5 million for traffic improvements in the 42nd Senatorial District over the past 5 years.

This week, PennDOT distributed approximately $15 million in ARLE funding to 32 municipalities to fund 36 safety projects. This round of investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $127.79 million, funding 537 transportation enhancement projects since 2010. More information about the program can be found online.

