The new book “How Music Grows Brands” unlocks the power of music to shape culture, drive business, and grow brands
Industry leaders Joe Belliotti and Rebecca Jolly provide strategies and principles to help brands utilize music to become their most powerful marketing asset.
How Music Grows Brands” provides the strategies and tools necessary to create mutually beneficial music-marketing partnerships across artist endorsements, live events, sonic branding and more.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Music Grows Brands: The Field Guide” is available January 10th 2023 across book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“How Music Grows Brands” provides brand marketers and music industry executives with the strategies and tools necessary to create mutually beneficial music-marketing partnerships across artist endorsements, live events, content creation, sonic branding and more. “How Music Grows Brands” introduces Brand dB, a proprietary methodology, a roadmap for long-term success.
“Our goal is to equip brand marketers with the strategies and tools to connect emotionally with consumers through music.” co-author Joe Belliotti said “When a brand creates value for itself through music it’s a win-win-win. Brands become stronger, brands invest more in the music community and fans benefit from richer experiences.”
Joe Belliotti, currently serves as SVP Brand for Songtradr, Inc. and spent 8 years as the Head of Global Music for The Coca-Cola Company, creating globally-renowned campaigns across the company’s portfolio of brands for the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games and Share a Coke. He has been recognized multiple times on the Billboard Power 100 List and featured on the Billboard Branding Power Players report.
“Music is the #1 passion point across demographics, yet too few brands embed music as a core part of their marketing strategy, this book is the how-to guide” notes co-author Rebecca Jolly. “How Music Grows Brands” is designed for anyone interested in the intersection of music and brands - from CMOs, to those in the music industry looking to partner with brands and students exploring careers in the space.”
Rebecca Jolly is currently Managing Director at a media network in the UK and a global business consultant focused on innovative brand solutions for start-ups and international enterprises across the music, publishing, and entertainment industries.
“Brands such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Vans have been using music to connect with audiences for decades. We believe music can be the most powerful tool in every brand’s playbook.” said Joe Belliotti
Both authors have spoken at leading music and marketing industry events including Cannes Lions, Advertising Week and SXSW with their work and thought leadership has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Music Week, Variety, Ad Age to name a few.
About “How Music Grows Brands”
We experience music and sound in so many ways during our daily lives, both intentionally and unintentionally. In the modern world we live in, it’s incredibly rare to be in complete silence, without music or some other form of audio penetrating our consciousness. Whether we realize it at the time or not, music helps shape the mood we’re in, enhance certain moments, and create lasting memories that come back to us time and time again when triggered by the distant tinkling of a certain tune or jingle. It never ceases to amaze just how powerful this can be.
How Music Grows Brands is a guide through the intersection of the music, brand, and audience experiences. It’s a collection of insights, learnings, frameworks, and tools, all centered around an actionable system to help brands unlock the power of music.
