Operators announced for pilot family connections centres

CANADA, January 5 - Families of children and youth with support needs can soon access supports and services through newly established pilot family connections centres in four B.C. communities.

Four pilot family connection centres will open in spring 2023, and will be operated by the following agencies:

ARC Programs Ltd. In Central Okanagan/Kelowna

North Coast Community Services Society in Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert

Terrace Child Development Centre Society in Terrace/Kitimat

Northwest Child Development Centre Society in Bulkley Valley/Stikine

The pilot family connections centres will offer therapies, interventions, supports and services to children, youth and their families based on their unique needs, regardless of whether they have a diagnosis. The child and their family will have input into their wraparound care plan, which could include behaviour supports, physiotherapy, speech and occupational therapy, inclusive child care supports, child and youth care workers, family support, and education, as well as other important supports.

At the same time, the Province will engage in deeper consultation with parents and caregivers, Indigenous Peoples, communities, experts and practitioners, and other stakeholders with lived experience to understand how the system can be transformed and how to build a better system of supports, co-developed with Indigenous communities.

As the family connections centres prepare to offer supports and services, the agencies will share information with their communities, including how and when families can begin to access the suite of services.

Quick Facts:

On Nov. 25, 2022, Premier David Eby and Mitzi Dean, Minister for Children and Family Development, announced: the maintenance of individualized funding for those with an autism diagnosis after 2025, including those who are diagnosed in the future; an engagement process co-designed with First Nations leadership and in partnership with leaders from the disability community; a pause on the rollout of B.C.’s plan to establish a network of family connection centres, with the exception of the four pilots; and new interim investments as the new system is developed to support children with disabilities and support needs that are currently underserved, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (known as FASD), Down syndrome and other neuro-cognitive developmental disabilities.



Family connections centres pilot information: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/child-behaviour-development/support-needs/family-connections-centres/what-to-expect

Learn about government’s next steps to support children and youth with support needs: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PREM0095-001797

Questions can be directed to the Children and Youth with Support Needs resource line: 1 833 882-0024