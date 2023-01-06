Nurturing You Women's Health and Wellness hosts AviClear Grand Opening Event on January 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Learn how the AviClear laser can clear severe acne - for good. This is the first FDA-cleared energy device for the treatment of mild, moderate, & severe acne.
AviClear is the most advanced, new wave of acne treatment! It is capable of clearing severe acne - permanently. Nurturing You Women's Health & Wellness is the ONLY AviClear provider in Corona, CA.”CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AviClear movement has started.
— Dr. Leita Harris
Dr. Leita Harris and the Nurturing You staff will host an AviClear Grand Opening Event on January 12, 2023, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Dr. Harris will discuss how the AviClear laser can clear mild, moderate to severe acne - for good. AviClear is the first and only FDA-cleared red energy device for the treatment of mild to severe acne and Nurturing You Women's Health & Wellness is the first and only provider in Corona, CA to offer this groundbreaking treatment. AviClear uses the power of laser light to selectively target and suppress sebaceous glands, eliminating acne at the source - without the need for prescription medications. This event is for anyone who wants clear and revitalized skin and the carefree confidence that comes with it.
Make sure to attend to receive:
* Raffle Prizes
* Event ONLY Specials
* FREE Gift bags for all attendees
* Bring a FRIEND and you both get a Gift Certificate!
